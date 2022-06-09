BioLife Solutions Deploys SciSafe's Ultra Low Controlled Temperature Trailers to Extend Domestic Cold Chain Services

The new service will enable life sciences companies to seamlessly move hardware as well as biomaterials at the local level

BOTHELL, Wash., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc . (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced that its SciSafe ® biostorage services platform will now offer a fleet of refrigerated and ultra-low temperature ("ULT") truck trailers to manage local cold chain movements for customers' biologic materials. This fleet provides an ideal transportation solution for any biologic product movement requiring ULT storage between -20°C and -196°C without the added need for dry ice as it moves from pharmaceutical manufacturer to contract development and manufacturing company ("CDMO") sites and can be deployed worldwide. Running on generator power with two cooling systems, the fleet can also carry up to ten plugged in, powered, and running upright ULT freezers at a time, expanding supported temperatures to as low as -86°C with equipment to track location and trailer temperatures, in real time. The controlled temperature trailers can also transport liquid nitrogen storage freezers containing biologic materials stored at -150°C and colder.

SciSafe deploys ultra-low controlled temperature trailers to extend domestic cold chain services (PRNewswire)

From day-to-day sample management to deploying clinical trial medicines that need ULT freezers to clinical sites, life sciences organizations, and particularly large pharmaceutical companies, face significant challenges when moving high value assets that have stringent storage temperature requirements. This new domestic transport service enables operational flexibility and reduced risk through the same provider SciSafe customers already trust with their sample management. Furthermore, the ability to ship older freezers to SciSafe for management and replace them in-facility with newer models supports campus sustainability and helps to lower energy costs.

"Our ability to move client biomaterials safely at ultra-low temperatures is highly valued by pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy companies," said Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO of BioLife Solutions. "This service also highly complements our internal use of our portfolio of cold chain products, including the evo® DV10 Smart Shipper™, Stirling Ultracold® freezers, and cryogenic liquid nitrogen storage freezers. These controlled temperature trailers expand the volume as well as the type of materials that can be moved and, in turn, increase the value we can offer our customers."

SciSafe recently moved 16 ULT freezers for long-term storage management for a top ten pharmaceutical company. The units arrived safely at the desired temperature and will now permanently live in the SciSafe biorepository.

Management guidance for 2022 storage and storage services revenue ranges from $21.5mm to $26mm, with total revenue in a range from $159.5mm to $171mm.

To learn more about this offering, please visit biologicalstorage.com .

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor ® and HypoThermosol ® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR ® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo ® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers , Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com , www.scisafe.com , www.stirlingultracold. com , or www.sextonbio. com and follow BioLife on Twitter .

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements about our ability to implement our business strategy and anticipated business and operations, including as it relates to the deployment of SciSafe's ultra-low temperature trailers to expand the volume as well as the type of materials that can be moved and, in turn, build upon the value of our existing offerings for our customers, and BioLife's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of BioLife, as of the date of this release, and BioLife disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in BioLife's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand BioLife's reported financial results and BioLife's business outlook for future periods. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

