The Alliance takes over Las Vegas

On June 23 & 24, 2022, the Alliance is heading to Las Vegas for an in-person conference extravaganza.

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance - a professional development platform for high-growth organizations is trusted by companies in the top 50 of Fortune 500's list, like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Dell, and Facebook, and is reinventing and reinvigorating the education space for individuals and organizations worldwide.

The Alliance's portfolio is collectively raising the bar for people to continue their professional development. There are now 14+ professional development communities that sit under 'The Alliance' brand. And for this reason, they have the unique ability to offer companies a single place where they can bring multiple departments to upskill, network, learn best practices, and keep up to date with the latest tools and tech with their co-located events.

This June 23-24, 2022 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, they're gearing up for their biggest co-located conference ever.



Here's the 5 events they'll be co-locating in Las Vegas:

Richard King, Founder & CEO of Product Marketing Alliance, said:



"We've seen virtual events peak in popularity over the past 24 months, now there's a real hunger to return to in-person. With people more than ever hungry for human interaction, the Alliance's events provide the perfect platform for people to take a break from the day-to-day to re-energize."

The chance to get into a room with hundreds of peers facing the same challenges as you, and unite with common interests to take new learnings back to the office just can't be recreated behind a screen."

The Alliance is the world's most forward-thinking professional development platform for high-growth organizations and individuals worldwide.

Through market-leading accredited courses, unrivaled membership plans, industry-shaping reports, thriving communities, and first-class events, we're redefining the way companies access education and scale.

View original content:

SOURCE The Alliance