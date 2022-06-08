Otter Products Closes Doors for Sixth Annual All-Company Volunteer Day

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, Otter Products is closing its doors for the sixth annual day of giving back. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, closed2open pauses all Otter Products' operations for one day to allow employees to make a difference in their communities by volunteering with local organizations.

The closed2open event allows all employees to volunteer together on a wide variety of projects to support their communities such as park clean up, food bank support and school refresh projects. Otter Products employees will give their time and talent to projects that make a big impact in their communities through the U.S. and Canada.

"Giving back is central to everything we do at Otter Products," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Our employees can make a tremendous impact in the places they live, work and play. Closing our doors for a full day aligns with our mission of 'We Grow to Give' and allows employees to give back in a meaningful way while building relationships with coworkers through volunteering."

In addition to closed2open, Otter Products encourages employees to volunteer year-round by offering 24 hours of volunteer time off each year. Employees use their volunteer time off to support projects close to their hearts and in 2021 alone spent 4,244 hours volunteering.

Join Otter Product employees June 16 or any other day by volunteering with or donating to your favorite local organization to make a positive change in your community. Click here to learn more about Otter Products' dedication to giving back. Otter Products customer service and distribution centers will be closed on June 16, resulting in a small delay in some services.

Otter Products LLC provides premium accessories for mobile technology and outdoor adventures through its OtterBox and LifeProof brands. OtterBox is the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the U.S. offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as outdoor products. LifeProof is the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S. with protection from the elements on any adventure.1

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists. For more information, visit www.otterproducts.com.

