Moore Kuehn Encourages Investors of TELADOC HEALTH, INC. (NYSE: TDOC) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022

TELADOC HEALTH, INC. (NYSE: TDOC)

***Please contact only if you acquired shares before October 28, 2021

Teladoc provides virtual healthcare services in the U.S. and internationally through Business-to-Business ("B2B") and Direct-to-Consumer ("D2C") distribution channels. The Company offers its customers various virtual products and services addressing, among other medical issues, mental health through its BetterHelp D2C product, and chronic conditions.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether Teladoc or its officers and directors failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; and (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

If you still own Teladoc Health, Inc or TDOC since October 28, 2021, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

