M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Exclusively Represents On My Care Home Health in their Sale to Excelin Health

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA), a newly founded boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, is proud to announce the sale of On My Care Home Health, a large Home Health agency providing skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as social worker and home aide services. Located in the San Francisco Bay area, On My Care was acquired by Excelin Health, a portfolio company of Corinthian Equity Fund II, L.P.

"We are excited to add On My Care to our larger portfolio and continue their tradition of excellence. Andre Ulloa and his team at M&A Healthcare Advisors went above and beyond to shepherd this transaction through closing and were integral to getting the deal done. Andre was the consummate intermediary: attentive, responsive, and consistent throughout the entire process." - Maureen Spivack, President of MAS Advisory Services, LLC and Board Member of Excelin Health.

While the current M&A market has shown signs of slowing down in recent months, with the right support and guidance, transactions are still occurring. The M&A Healthcare Advisors team was able to create increased value for On My Care, successfully navigate through every phase of the sale process, and identify a buyer with unique synergies who would continue building upon their legacy.

"We regularly speak about how our involvement directly increases the probability of a company being sold and drives the enterprise value of the businesses we represent. The sale process for On My Care Home Health is a direct testament to those principles, our experience, and Andre's remarkable daily effort to ensure the best outcome for our client", say Co-Founders Mike Moran & Mark Thomas

This success proves the effectiveness of M&A Healthcare Advisors' approach only 8 months after their founding.

"The team at M&A Healthcare Advisors [MAHA] was the perfect complement for us as a seller. They matched my work ethic and quick responsiveness. They were supportive, taking on all sale's process tasks which did not require my involvement, allowing me to focus on my operations. Although the tangible work product was excellent, what was most impressive to me was their technical consistency and emotional fortitude through a very arduous due diligence process. There were many evenings we would spend on the phone assessing that day's events and adjusting our approach for the days to come. MAHA introduced me to our transactional attorneys, as well; all the while working side-by-side with the legal team to ensure that every aspect of the purchase agreement was as good as it could be. In the end, after an eight-month process, all parties walked away with a mutually beneficial deal. I thank that, in large part, to the efforts of MAHA." - Hans Gill, CEO of On My Care Home Health

About M&A Healthcare Advisors

M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA), is a boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, focused on the lower-middle market healthcare industry. Our core purpose is to provide comprehensive, efficient, and committed transactional support for emerging or established, lower-middle market healthcare businesses. Our team is highly accessible, experienced, process-driven, and seeks to bring a superior level of guidance to every engagement. We relentlessly advocate for our clients, constantly reinforcing the most essential value: TRUST.

With over 50 successful healthcare transactions in the past five years, the team at M&A Healthcare Advisors has sold companies in a variety of healthcare segments: Behavioral Health, Autism, I/DD, Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, Private Duty, Physical Therapy, Staffing/Medical Recruiting, Not-for-Profits and all types of Pharmacy. Their full suite of services includes Sell-Side Representation, M&A Hourly Consulting, and Expert Valuation services.

Business Contact

Mark Thomas

Partner, Director of Operations

M&A Healthcare Advisors

mthomas@mahealthcareadvisors.com

Media Contact

Matt Santoro

matt@elkordyglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE M&A Healthcare Advisors