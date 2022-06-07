SuperMeat to Accelerate Cultivated Meat Commercialization with New Open Source System that Will Reduce Production Costs for the Industry, Supported by Israeli Innovation Authority Grant

Funds will support an open high-throughput screening system for cultivated meat feed ingredients, significantly reducing costs of the largest expense in cultivated meat production

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMeat , a food tech company working to supply the world with high-quality cultivated meat, has received a grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority to establish an open high-throughput screening system for optimizing cultivated meat feed ingredients, helping the entire industry work toward commercial viability.

SuperMeat will use the funding to set up the world's largest open high-throughput system for cultivated meat media ingredients, supplements and cell scaffolds for cultivated meat production. As part of this effort, SuperMeat partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which provided the world's most advanced screening platform and will support the development and operation of the system. The system will allow SuperMeat to screen hundreds of thousands of materials every month, helping identify the highest quality ingredients with the lowest costs.

By optimizing the ingredients for the cell feed (media), SuperMeat will be able to significantly lower production costs, and improve product quality – providing an open standard for cell feed ingredients that can be used by cultivated meat companies around the world moving toward commercialization.

"The Israeli Innovation Authority has long been a leader in innovation of all kinds. We are honored to receive its support to help pave the way to a standard for a healthier, more sustainable food system for all," says Ido Savir, CEO of SuperMeat. "The system establishment supported by this grant will allow SuperMeat to leverage the cultivated meat production technology it has built to help reduce costs and provide the cultivated meat industry an open platform for commercialization through its strategic partners globally."

This announcement comes on the heels of two strategic partnerships for SuperMeat to further the path to commercialization. Most recently the company announced a strategic partnership with Ajinomoto, a global food ingredient and biotechnology leader, to establish a commercially viable supply chain platform for the cultivated meat industry. SuperMeat has also signed a memorandum of understanding with PHW Group , one of Europe's largest poultry producers and the only company from the meat industry to rank among the 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders, to manufacture and distribute cultivated meat at a large scale for European consumers.

Through its partnerships paired with the introduction of the open cell feed optimization system, SuperMeat aims to help remove the greatest barrier for cultivated meat commercialization, the cost of cell feed, and move forward commercial viability for the industry as a whole.

About SuperMeat

SuperMeat, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, is a food-tech company working to supply the world with high-quality meat grown directly from animal cells. The company's products offer a delicious meat experience and a high-quality nutritional profile, while being manufactured in a sustainable, slaughter-free way. SuperMeat's proprietary cultivated meat platform allows food companies to be at the forefront of the emerging cultivated meat industry and manufacture a wide range of products containing cultivated meat inside. SuperMeat is the first B2B company to address the entire category of poultry meat from fat to muscle, providing a complete solution to cultivated meat production. The company has been showcasing the versatility of its meat platform in various events at its pilot production plant, The Chicken , the world's first farm-to-fork facility for local meat production, and is planning to host additional events in the near future.

