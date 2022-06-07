Superior Transparency Par for the Course at Planet Wealth

Company engages international accountants Prager Metis for continued assurance of financial best practices, regulatory compliance

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Wealth, Inc. today announced the renewed engagement of Prager Metis, a leading international advisory and accounting firm, as its PCAOB auditor. The company recently announced successful completion of two previous years of PCAOB audits, and Planet Wealth leadership feels strongly that the continuity and financial expertise that Prager Metis brings to the business will be a continued tailwind as Planet Wealth and its community members realize their collective ambitions.

"When your goal is knocking down Wall Street and prioritizing the everyday retail investor over giant financial institutions, you have to work harder and be better than the other guys," said Greg Sossaman, CEO of Planet Wealth. "We're going above and beyond in terms of transparency, accountability, and regulatory hygiene. We are active advocates for our investment community, we're aggressive in developing and acquiring new ways for our members to live their financial dreams, and we are proactive in partnering with best-in-class specialists like Prager Metis so that we ensure that Planet Wealth is always the best it can be."

Prager Metis is known for audit and oversight processes that look deeper than simple financial protection and offer clients valuable insights to help unlock their financial potential. Planet Wealth leadership is confident that this is the right approach for their growing business, and that Prager Metis is the right partner firm.

Lance Woodson, CIO of Planet Wealth, has a similar take. "Planet Wealth is a young company, but they're taking all of the right steps," he commented. "As a private company, you really aren't required to conduct a PCAOB audit or really any other kind of audit, but it's one of the best moves you can make for your business and your investors. Having your ducks consistently in a row inspires investor confidence, it makes your business more efficient, and it lets the financial community know that when you say you're ready to trade on an exchange, you're really ready."

Prager Metis will look at financial statements for the year ending February 28, 2022, in conducting this most recent round of audit procedures. Prager Metis auditors will review statements of operation, shareholder equity, and cash flow, among many other measures, to ensure that they are presented fairly and accurately, and in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.

About Planet Wealth:

Planet Wealth is democratizing access to America's investment system - taking it from Wall Street to Main Street. Planet Wealth aims to provide income and wealth building opportunities that empower strong income and return potential for the average player; to assist the masses in building financial networks worldwide which wield as much power as the pros, taking advantage of opportunity with their combined force. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company launched on July 4th, 2021. https://planetwealth.com/

