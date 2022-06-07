SKYMINT - Michigan's Leading, Vertically-Integrated Cannabis Operator - to Debut Artist Collaboration Series with Mister Bodega to Benefit Transgender Michigan in Support of Michigan's LGBTQ+ communities.

We are excited to announce that, in celebration of Pride Month, SKYMINT Premium Cannabis has collaborated with illustrator Mister Bodega for an exclusively designed, limited edition product offering of premium flower and pre-rolls. SKYMINT and Mister Bodega are partnering with Transgender Michigan to give back Michigan's LGBTQ+ community.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYMINT, Michigan's leading purveyor of premium cannabis, announced today the launch of their Artist Collaboration Series. This exclusive to SKYMINT lineup will feature a thoughtfully curated selection of limited-edition cannabis products designed by a rotating roster of celebrated indie artists. Each collection within the Series will support fundraising initiatives for local, not-for-profit organizations.

SKYMINT's VP of Creative Strategy, Sarah Bullock, has selected New York based illustrator Mister Bodega to present its first offering in the Series.

"Connection, Creativity, and Collaboration are three of our core values at SKYMINT. With this new series we aim to celebrate artists and musicians, giving them a platform to showcase their creativity while giving back to our community. We are excited to launch the series in June in celebration of Pride." Sarah Bullock, VP of Creative Strategy for SKYMINT.

Mister Bodega, the nom de plume of Austin Reed, has recently begun to explore product and packaging design as an extension of his own creative brand and was thrilled when SKYMINT approached him to collaborate on this exciting new creative endeavor.

"When SKYMINT reached out to me they asked me to create something I felt good about for Pride month. I immediately thought of the Pride parade. When you are young and queer going to something like that is life changing." Austin Reed (Mister Bodega), SKYMINT's inaugural Artist in Residence.

The product assortment will include Pre-rolls and Eighths (3.5g) of SKYMINT's newest strain, Lemon Mintz.

Debuting in June as part of SKYMINT's statewide Pride celebration, proceeds from the sale of items within this highly anticipated lineup will benefit Transgender Michigan. Mister Bodega worked closely with SKYMINT to identify and select Transgender Michigan , a Michigan-based LGBTQ nonprofit, as their benefactor. Transgender Michigan's primary mission is to provide advocacy, support and education while serving to create coalitions in the state of Michigan to unify and empower transgender and gender non-conformist communities.

The collection will be available at all Skymint Premium Cannabis retail stores and select 3Fifteen Cannabis retail stores beginning on June 1st. For further details about SKYMINT's Artist Collaboration Series and to learn more, please visit www.skymint.com.

ABOUT MISTER BODEGA

Austin Reed, also known as Mister Bodega, is a queer graphic designer and illustrator living in Brooklyn, NY with his husband and thirteen-year-old cat. He has been illustrating for three years and is influenced by the nostalgic cartoons and movies of his childhood, as well as folk art and ancient civilizations. He is inspired by the processes that artists from early cultures used to visually communicate their message. Follow him on Instagram @misterbodega.

ABOUT SKYMINT

Beginning operations in Fall 2018 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, SKYMINT is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company and the state's largest recreational license holder. With two state-of-the-art indoor grow facilities as well as SKYMINT Farms™, a 1000-acre sun-grown, sustainable farm, the company cultivates, processes, markets, distributes and sells a full range of branded cannabis products, including SKYMINT™, North Cannabis™, Jolly Edibles™, the Two Joints™ brand, which benefits the Last Prisoner Project.™ Just as SKYMINT treats its plants like people - tending to and caring for them by hand, and even playing them music - each and every product is handcrafted to ensure the safest, cleanest, highest quality products at the best value. SKYMINT™ products can be found at all SKYMINT and 3Fifteen retail locations across Michigan. As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, SKYMINT™ has developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for daily wellness, healing, or just getting high on life. Visit www.skymint.com

