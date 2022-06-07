National Grid Launches Scholarship to Aid Diverse Engineering Students in MA and NY

Six students to be awarded $10,000 per year and paid summer internships for up to four years

WALTHAM, Mass. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today announced the launch of a scholarship program aimed at increasing diversity in engineering across Massachusetts and New York. The Company will begin accepting applications today and will select six candidates for the 2022-2023 academic year to each receive a $10,000 scholarship and a paid summer internship in National Grid's Massachusetts or New York business. Scholarship and internship recipients who continue to meet the program's criteria may continue receiving these benefits for up to four years.

Students studying renewable energy (PRNewswire)

"As one of the biggest drivers of the delivery of a clean energy future, we know we must also invest in the workforce needed to achieve net zero," said John Pettigrew, Chief Executive Officer, National Grid. "I strongly believe that National Grid can be a force for doing good. This scholarship fund is part of our continuing commitment to ensuring that our workforce is diverse and ready to bring fresh new ideas to fight climate change, the generational challenge we all face. I can't wait to bring these engineering students on board and support them as they prepare to lead the future."

Core to National Grid is the Company's Responsible Business Charter and an explicit commitment to forging a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive talent pool. National Grid is also committed to creating a culture where every colleague is valued for their unique skills, backgrounds, expertise, and insights. Diversity of identity brings fresh thinking and innovation, which is why National Grid is committed to achieving fifty-percent diversity across all Company new talent recruitment programs as well as among the senior leadership group by 2025.

National Grid Engineering Scholarship Program Criteria:

Be high school seniors, high school graduates or current college undergraduates residing and attending school in New York or Massachusetts

Plan to enroll or be enrolled in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited four-year college or university in New York or Massachusetts for the entire upcoming academic year

Maintain a GPA score above 3.0 during scholarship program

Come from a home with a household income of less than 80% of the HUD median

Accepted into an engineering program

Accept a paid summer internship with National Grid in the summer of 2023 and each subsequent summer that the engineering student remains in the scholarship program

There is no requirement for the scholarship students to apply for or accept a position at National Grid, post-graduation

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2022. The program will be administered by Scholarship America. All interested parties can apply at: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ng-chargingourfuture/

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram

(PRNewsfoto/National Grid) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Grid