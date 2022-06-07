Membersy Announces Michael Shuman as New Chief Executive Officer as Company Makes Subscription-based Dental Care More Accessible to Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and Consumers

Membersy Announces Michael Shuman as New Chief Executive Officer as Company Makes Subscription-based Dental Care More Accessible to Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and Consumers

Shuman's Dental Industry Experience and Leadership Roles Will Inform Decisions That Support Dentists and DSOs, Shareholders, and Membersy Employees

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Membersy , the digital health company expanding access to quality dental care through subscription-based dentistry, today announces Michael Shuman's promotion to Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Shuman will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company as it continues expanding access to quality and affordable dental care for all patients through its subscription-based membership software and strategic partnerships with DSOs and dental practices nationwide.

Before being named CEO, Michael was Membersy's Chief Revenue Officer where he was responsible for the company's business development and sales operations, including the development of partnerships and revenue growth opportunities. His most recent efforts led the company to a $66 million investment from Spectrum Equity in 2021.

Shuman brings more than a decade of experience within the dental space to his role as CEO. At the same time, his six years of leadership at Membersy guided the company's sales and customer services operations that saw the company scale immensely, including partnerships with 4,500+ practices nationwide.

"It's an incredible honor for me to step into the position of CEO and to better serve our employees and the company we have built together thus far," said Shuman. "We have an incredible team here at Membersy and the hard work everyone puts in continues to inspire me, day in and day out."

Shuman's ascension corresponds with the company's efforts to rapidly expand its teams, products, and services in response to its fast-growing DSO partner base. Moving forward, Shuman's leadership will guide Membersy as it expands its product lineup, including healthcare subscription plans, while continuing to enhance its offerings in the dental space.

"As I look ahead at the software we've built and the services we offer at Membersy, to the new products we're developing and the visible impact we're having on the dental space, I could not be more excited for us as a company," Shuman notes. "The decisions we make will be based on what's best for our dentists and DSOs, our shareholders, and my colleagues, all backed by our mission to improve access to affordable dental care."

About Membersy

Membersy, a SaaS company and leading membership plan administrator, is making dental care more approachable through its subscription-based software and administrative solutions.

Since 2015, Membersy has been at the forefront of positive change in the way patients access quality and affordable dental care, while simultaneously creating a model for dental providers to control the pricing narrative and lessen their reliance on insurance carriers.

Now partnered with over 4,500 dental practices and over 10,000 dentists nationwide, Membersy continues to set the industry standard for custom in-house dental plans that prioritize an enhanced patient experience. For more information, including a complete list of Membersy's growing partner portfolio, please visit Membersy.com or follow us on LinkedIn @membersy.

