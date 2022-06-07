Lunchbox acquires Novadine to transform the entire guest experience for enterprise restaurants

Novadine works with leading multi-chain restaurant brands including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Steak & Shake

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , the modern ordering system built to grow online revenue for restaurants today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NovaDine , an enterprise digital ordering provider for multi-unit restaurant chains. As Lunchbox accelerates geographic growth across the country, this is the first of many steps in the company's plans to invest in new technologies for restaurants.

Together, Lunchbox and NovaDine will offer an alternative to the currently available enterprise solutions and enable restaurant operators to manage all digital guest experiences from a single operating system across the entire customer lifecycle. NovaDine currently works with multiple prominent restaurant chains including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Steak & Shake, to help power their online and mobile ordering, catering, and delivery and apps.

Operators that opt into NovaDine will have access to the following features:

Lunchbox Order Aggregation: Allows operators to consolidate all third-party marketplace orders with Doordash, Grubhub, EZcater, UberEats, Postmates, and Skip the Dishes and pulls all order information into a restaurant's point of sale (POS) system. Menus are automatically kept up to date, including 86'd items and business hours.

Group Ordering: Allows multiple people to easily order food together under the umbrella of a single order.

POS Integration: Ties your POS, Online Ordering, and Mobile presence together into a single solution. Full POS Integration Hands-off menu export.

Cross-Channel Order Throttling: Allows restaurant chains to limit the amount of orders it will be able to accept in a specified amount of time. This feature allows restaurant chains to set a limit (rule) on the maximum dollar-amount of orders they can effectively fulfill within an allotted time frame.

Customer Engagement: Ability to integrate with any loyalty provider, currently integrated with Punchh and Paytronix.

Comprehensive Delivery Support: Delivery as a Service integration with DoorDash and Uber Eats. In-house delivery support with delivery driver management. Define delivery map polygons or radius rules with adaptable order minimums and delivery fees.

Catering Management: With call center capabilities and integration with NovaDine's House Accounts module.

This is Lunchbox's second acquisition - the first being its purchase of Spread , an online marketplace that connects restaurants with diners and offers delivery and take-out services without having to pay exorbitant commissions to third-party delivery services.

"Traditionally, restaurants have faced the enormous hurdle of having to choose between multiple different technology tools to run their businesses, understand their digital clients and scale operations. NovaDine has built an entire platform that enables the operator to manage all digital orders from a single operating system," said Nabeel Alamgir, Chief Executive Officer at Lunchbox. "As we continue to expand our operations NovaDine will have a huge hand in taking us to the next phase of growth into enterprise markets."

"Lunchbox's incredible marketing and sales team will allow us to unlock the full potential of the products we offer to our customers", said George Istfan, President at NovaDine. "We're also really looking forward to adding a robust marketing component to the business and seeing the full potential of our platform come to life."

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

About NovaDine

Founded in 2007, NovaDine provides enterprise-class POS integrated digital ordering solutions to multi-unit restaurant chains. NovaDine offers a number of unique features such as group ordering and curbside pickup. Its object-oriented design allows for quick and seamless integrations with new features. To learn more, visit https://novadine.com/ .

