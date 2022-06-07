As President, Schweppe will lead Inova's growth team encompassing sales, business development, and marketing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova Payroll, a national payroll and human resource solutions provider, has announced the promotion of Joe Schweppe to President, reporting to Founder and CEO Farsheed Ferdowsi. Schweppe will lead a team of four senior sales and business development executives with a combined 100 years of payroll and HR service industry experience.

Joe Schweppe Appointed President of Inova Payroll (PRNewswire)

As President, Schweppe is responsible for the strategy and growth of Inova's payroll, human capital management (HCM), human resource outsourcing, and employee benefits divisions.

Schweppe joined Inova through the recent merger with Integrated Payroll Services (IPS) in St. Louis, Missouri, and LinkHCM in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The combined enterprise is now among the top-three privately-held payroll and HR companies in the United States.

Prior to Inova, Schweppe was President of IPS, which he co-founded with Coray Grove, currently Executive Vice President at Inova. Over 16 years, Schweppe and Grove grew IPS from a two-person partnership to a leading HCM company with over 55 employees, 1,500 clients, and multiple awards, including St. Louis Small Business Monthly's #1 Most Reliable Service award, The St. Louis Business Journal's Best Places to Work, and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States.

"Aside from his entrepreneurial success and business acumen, Joe comes from a long career in consultative sales within the payroll and HCM space," said Farsheed Ferdowsi. "I have the utmost respect for Joe and trust that under his leadership and that of the proven senior executives he will coach, we will become a formidable force in the payroll/HCM space where, above all else, our people are our competitive edge."

A former ADP sales executive with more than 20 years of payroll and HCM industry experience, Schweppe holds a finance degree from Saint Louis University and currently serves as an advisory board member of Triad Bank in St. Louis, Missouri. He also serves on the finance committee for his local city in Warson Woods, Missouri, and previously served as president of the local chapter of Entrepreneur Organization, where he remains in service guiding newly appointed presidents.

About Inova Payroll

Combining a dedication to employer success with innovative service and technology, Inova Payroll provides smart payroll, HR outsourcing, and employee benefits solutions to organizations across the United States. A five-time Inc. 5000 company, Inova Payroll is nationally recognized for exceptional customer support and service with numerous badges on G2.com for easiest set-up and best support and multi-year Stevie Award wins for customer service. Inova currently serves 5,000 employers, encompassing 225,000 active employees across 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Inova has ten additional offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

Inova Payroll - Helping you accurately and efficiently manage the employee life cycle with payroll, time and HR provided by a team that's on a mission to delight. (PRNewsfoto/Inova Payroll) (PRNewswire)

