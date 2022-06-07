DocuSign and Microsoft Deepen Relationship to Accelerate Anywhere Work

The expanded global strategic partnership offers new DocuSign Agreement Cloud integrations and capabilities across Microsoft's business solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced an expansion of its global strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate how people collaborate and come to agreement in the anywhere economy.

It has become increasingly evident that every company, from global enterprises to SMBs, need to fully digitally transform to stay competitive and relevant. To help achieve this transformation, DocuSign and Microsoft are providing new integrations and capabilities that enhance their joint customers' ability to prepare, sign and manage agreements in the cloud, from practically anywhere.

"Microsoft is critical to our vision of streamlining the agreement process for our customers, wherever they get work done. With so much of the world getting work done in Microsoft's applications and cloud services, we are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with Microsoft to jointly deliver on the promise of the anywhere economy," said Dan Springer, CEO, DocuSign.

"Our collaboration with DocuSign enhances our ability to help our customers bring the agreement processes directly into the flow of work," said Judson Althoff, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft. "Together we will reduce the complexity of collaborating on agreements, drive efficiency and productivity, and make anywhere work more possible."

This strategic partnership helps joint customers further achieve 'anywhere' collaboration and builds on Microsoft's relationship as a DocuSign customer and partner. It also deepens existing integrations across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform applications to further automate contract processes.

Innovations include:

DocuSign eSignature for Microsoft Teams : Today, this integration allows employees to get real-time notifications on agreements out for signature directly in Teams, enabling a more efficient and connected experience. Moving forward, Microsoft and DocuSign will work to deepen this integration to deliver additional end-user scenarios, including live signing in a Teams meeting. : Today, this integration allows employees to get real-time notifications on agreements out for signature directly in Teams, enabling a more efficient and connected experience. Moving forward, Microsoft and DocuSign will work to deepen this integration to deliver additional end-user scenarios, including live signing in a Teams meeting.

DocuSign eSignature for Microsoft 365 : The existing solution enables organizations to securely send, sign, and track documents directly from SharePoint , Outlook and Word . Later this year, DocuSign plans to release an improved user interface, built-in dashboards, and automatic synchronization of data between SharePoint and eSignature envelopes. : The existing solution enables organizations to securely send, sign, and track documents directly fromand. Later this year, DocuSign plans to release an improved user interface, built-in dashboards, and automatic synchronization of data between SharePoint and eSignature envelopes.

DocuSign CLM for Microsoft Word : This plugin allows users to access a legal clause library and an AI-powered risk scorecard from within Word. Later this year, interoperability of Word and CLM comments will be added to align the negotiation process between the two systems. : This plugin allows users to access a legal clause library and an AI-powered risk scorecard from within Word. Later this year, interoperability of Word and CLM comments will be added to align the negotiation process between the two systems.

DocuSign eSignature for Power Platform : Today, the solutions allow organizations to build automated signature workflows using the Microsoft Power Platform, including : Today, the solutions allow organizations to build automated signature workflows using the Microsoft Power Platform, including pre-built templates in Power Automate.

DocuSign eSignature for Microsoft Dynamics 365 : This integration helps sales teams close deals faster and provides sales leaders greater visibility into signing-process status. User-interface enhancements to further increase sales rep productivity are also being developed. : This integration helps sales teams close deals faster and provides sales leaders greater visibility into signing-process status. User-interface enhancements to further increase sales rep productivity are also being developed.

This agreement reinforces DocuSign Agreement Cloud as a Preferred Solution on Microsoft AppSource, representing a commitment to quality, performance and the ability to meet the needs of mutual customers.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft and DocuSign will also expand the use of each other's products within their own organizations. Microsoft will adopt DocuSign's products and services, including DocuSign eSignature and CLM, to streamline select e-signature and contract management workflows. DocuSign is planning to implement Power Platform to automate a wide variety of business processes such as payroll processing, payables management and employee experience, and will expand its use of Microsoft Azure beyond Canada and Australia into other geographies.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase DocuSign solutions should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. For more information on DocuSign, visit www.docusign.com .

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

