BiondVax receives supportive Scientific Advice from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for COVID-19 NanoAb development plans including first-in-human Phase 1/2a safety and efficacy clinical trial

PEI supports BiondVax's plan for first-in-human clinical trial to be conducted in patients as a combined Phase 1/2a, testing both safety and efficacy, thereby shortening BiondVax's clinical development timelines for its first NanoAb product, a COVID-19 therapeutic;

PEI is a part of the German national medicines agency; its experts are also involved in European Medicines Agency (EMA) committees. As PEI Scientific Advice is generally considered a first key step towards regulatory approval, the encouraging feedback is an important milestone towards BiondVax's successful development of the COVID-19 NanoAb;

Based on PEI's feedback and following proof-of-concept animal studies anticipated later this year to demonstrate efficacy via the inhalation route of administration, BiondVax plans to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial in 2023.

JERUSALEM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative NanoAbs for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced receipt of supportive minutes of its recent Scientific Advice meeting with the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) in Germany. The Scientific Advice addressed preclinical, clinical, and manufacturing development plans for the COVID-19 NanoAb therapy that BiondVax is developing based on an exclusive license from Max-Planck-Innovation GmbH and an accompanying research collaboration with the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and University Medical Center Göttingen.

PEI Scientific Advice is generally considered a first key step towards regulatory approval. It also informs Germany's pharmaceutical regulatory authority of new pharmaceutical product developments. While alignment with PEI advice is not a guarantee for marketing approval, it provides important advice regarding the scientific and regulatory principles for development of the COVID-19 NanoAb. Therefore, a company's alignment with PEI advice is widely considered a key drug development milestone.

The Scientific Advice Meeting minutes sent by PEI state, "Generally, the PEI concurs with the proposed proof-of-concept study...and the overall nonclinical strategy that are required to support further clinical development as well as potential regulatory approval." Notably, PEI indicated support for conducting a combined Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial that would include patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. This would allow BiondVax to assess safety and efficacy in a single trial rather than the typical two trials, and therefore significantly accelerate its development timeline. This combined Phase 1/2a trial would follow preclinical proof-of-concept and toxicology, with a target start date in 2023.

Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, BiondVax's Chief Scientific Officer, who oversees BiondVax's clinical development commented, "We thank the experts at the Paul Ehrlich Institute for their helpful and informative advice. BiondVax intends to align our development plans to PEI's advice, and I am pleased we have a clear path through preclinical and into clinical testing of the COVID-19 NanoAb therapy. As COVID–19 is expected to continue circulating for many years, its high infectivity rate poses a real challenge to vaccination campaigns due to the high costs to health care systems combined with the observed continuously declining immunity. Having a safe and effective therapeutic product, which is also convenient to use, since it may be self-administered directly to the infection site via inhalation, would offer tremendous value both for patients and to our health care systems."

BiondVax's COVID-19 NanoAb is being developed as a patient friendly primary care product that may be self-administered through inhalation directly to the site of infection. Other valuable competitive advantages over existing therapies, demonstrated to-date in lab tests, include stability at higher temperatures, superior binding affinity, and more efficient production. With the expectation that COVID-19 will continue to circulate while public interest in repetitive vaccinations wanes, the Company believes that these attributes position a successfully developed product to capture significant market share.

