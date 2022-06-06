Synack expands executive team, adds top cybersecurity talent as business surges

The premier on-demand security testing platform is experiencing record growth as organizations globally seek its help to bridge the cybersecurity skills shortage.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the premier on-demand security platform for continuous penetration testing and vulnerability management, is expanding its executive team and bringing on top industry talent to meet growing demands from organizations globally seeking to solve their cybersecurity skills shortage.

"Our recent growth is a testament to the value of the Synack Platform," said Jay Kaplan , Synack's CEO.

The key additions represent a major step for Synack as it experienced massive growth in the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in new business as well as renewals from customers who rely on the company's platform that combines software and skills from a global community of security researchers – the Synack Red Team – to help find vulnerabilities that matter most.

"Our recent growth is a testament to the value of the Synack Platform," said Jay Kaplan, Synack's CEO. "It's more important than ever for organizations to do everything they can to find and fix vulnerabilities before adversaries exploit them. We're bringing on an incredible group of people who can help us continue doing this important work and build a lasting, thriving company so we can help even more organizations solve their cybersecurity needs."

"Simply put," said Kaplan, "we're growing quickly and hiring the very best talent to ensure exceptional customer satisfaction and to maintain our position as the No. 1 security testing platform in the world."

New additions include:

Michael Chao, Chief Financial Officer

Michael is an accomplished business leader with extensive strategic, operational, financial and accounting experience who is focused on building teams, creating high performance cultures, and achieving outstanding business outcomes. He has worked in both public and private companies across more than 25 years of experience. He was previously CFO at the cybersecurity company Coalfire in addition to holding CFO and senior level finance roles at KeyPoint Government Solutions, Famous Brands International, Vail Resorts and eBay.

Melissa Lightbody, Chief People Officer

Melissa originally joined Synack in September 2020 as VP, People. She quickly helped to set the tone for the company and worked across all teams to focus on culture, inclusivity, diversity and growth. Melissa is Synack's first Chief People Officer, a critically important role as the company continues to grow its domestic and international teams with an eye toward maintaining a culture of innovation and collaboration. Melissa's previous roles include VP, People at Sonder, VP, Enterprise Business Operations & Transformation Officer at Vituity, and VP, Global Head of People & HR Operations at MZ.

Wade Lance, Field Chief Information Security Officer

A cybersecurity veteran, thought leader and frequent conference speaker, Wade is joining Synack from Illusive Networks where he was most recently Field CTO, Product Evangelist. He's joining Synack as the company's first Field CISO, an important role that will work across teams as well as with customers and prospects to help them better understand the value and promise of the Synack Platform. Wade's role is a further indication of the demand for Synack as the company looks to break into new markets, drive adoption and build a global brand.

Tracy Pallas, Vice President of Channel

The Channel is a growing and important part of Synack's business. Earlier this year, the company launched its emPower Synack Partner Program to offer the Channel the most effective, seamless and continuous access to penetration testing. Tracy is joining Synack to further expand this offering and build new relationships with systems integrators, managed service providers, distributors and resellers. Tracy previously held key leadership positions in sales and business development at Commvault, Agari and Illusive Networks.

ABOUT SYNACK

Synack's premier on-demand security testing platform harnesses a talented, vetted community of security researchers and smart technology to deliver continuous penetration testing and vulnerability management, with actionable results. We are committed to making the world more secure by closing the cybersecurity skills gap, giving organizations on-demand access to the most-trusted security researchers in the world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets and more than $6 trillion in Fortune 500 and Global 2000 revenue. For more information, please visit www.synack.com .

