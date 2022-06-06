Fox Corporation Announces Gabrielle Brown as Chief Investor Relations Officer

Joe Dorrego To Continue in Role as Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer of FOX News Media

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced the Company's new head of investor relations. Gabrielle Brown has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer for Fox Corporation. The role will be based in New York, and she will report to Steve Tomsic, Chief Financial Officer, Fox Corporation. Brown succeeds Joe Dorrego, who established the FOX investor relations team in 2019 and has continued in that role after being named Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at FOX News Media in 2020.

Gabrielle Brown, Chief Investor Relations Officer, Fox Corporation (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to welcome Gaby to the FOX team," said Steve Tomsic. "She brings a deep understanding of our industry and is a respected and influential voice within the investment community. We look forward to putting her valuable insights and expertise to work on behalf of FOX. We would also like to thank Joe Dorrego, who agreed to take on dual roles for several years, until his successor in investor relations was identified. Joe will continue to be an invaluable member of our leadership team in his ongoing role as Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer at FOX News Media."

Brown will join FOX from UBS, where she most recently served as a Managing Director specializing in the global internet and media industries. Brown previously served as a Portfolio Manager at BBT Capital Management Advisors covering the Global Internet, Tech, Media, Telco, and Cable Sectors. She began her career in equity research at ABN AMRO.

"I'm thrilled to be joining FOX," commented Brown, "with its leading portfolio of assets at a time of such rapid industry change. I look forward to working with the entire management team in effectively communicating the company's strategy, progress, and results to the investment community."

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

Fox Corp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fox Corporation