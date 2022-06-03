HILCO REDEVELOPMENT PARTNERS (HRP) AND THE UNITED SOUTH/SOUTHWEST JOINT STATEMENT

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United South/Southwest Coalition and Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) today issued a joint announcement of their agreement to postpone HRP's participation in the Coalition's Saturday, June 4th public meeting. The Coalition will still hold a meeting on June 4 at 2 pm in Stinger Square Park for community members to share ideas about how the redevelopment of the former refinery can help promote an equitable and healthy future for South & Southwest Philadelphia residents.

HRP and the Coalition will set a date for a rescheduled joint public meeting in the future to engage in an open dialogue around the future of the former PES refinery site.

HRP is committed to transparency and to ensuring that the community benefits from the redevelopment of the former refinery into The Bellwether District and is eager to hear from neighborhood residents.

The United South/Southwest Coalition is committed to public involvement in the redevelopment planning and a community benefits agreement that meets the needs of all surrounding neighborhoods.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP):

HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to urban, mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP strives to transform not only properties, but also the communities surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

HRP is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey, San Francisco, Alexandria, and Miami. Since inception, HRP has acquired assets now valued in excess of $3.0 billion and its current portfolio includes over 20 million square feet of existing buildings and future redevelopment assets. In addition to its internal capital, HRP also invests external capital through joint ventures with real estate private equity funds, institutional investors, and family offices. HRP is an operating company within Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ). To learn more about HRP, visit hilcoredev.com . For more information about The Bellwether District, please visit thebellwetherdistrict.com or Facebook, Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About The United South/Southwest Coalition:

The United South/Southwest Coalition seeks to develop and achieve a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with Hilco, the company redeveloping the former refinery land. We also seek to monitor and ensure enforcement of CBA terms, and to pursue accountability and transparency for surrounding neighborhoods at every stage of Hilco's redevelopment.

We are united to ensure that Hilco minimizes harm to our communities, including further pollution and displacement of working class residents, and invests according to a community process that allows for the greatest positive impact in our neighborhoods.

View original content:

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners; The United South/Southwest Coalition