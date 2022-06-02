Starwood Capital Group Appoints Jeff Wechsler Managing Director in Acquisitions

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm with a primary focus on real estate, today announced that Jeff Wechsler has joined the firm as Managing Director.

(PRNewsfoto/Starwood Real Estate Income Tru) (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Mr. Wechsler will be joining Starwood Capital's Acquisitions team with a focus on New York and the surrounding Tri-State area. He will work closely with Chris Graham, Starwood Capital's Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Acquisitions for the Americas on sourcing and executing acquisitions throughout the region.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff, a seasoned executive who brings extensive experience in New York area real estate, to Starwood Capital's Acquisitions team," said Mr. Graham. "His deep industry relationships throughout the region and proven track record of strong performance and managing real estate portfolios make him an ideal candidate to enhance our expertise in New York and the Tri-State area."

"I am thrilled to join Starwood Capital, a firm that I have long admired for its innovative real estate vision and commitment to excellence," said Mr. Wechsler. "I look forward to working with the entire acquisitions team."

Mr. Wechsler brings more than 15 years of experience in real estate, including acquisitions and asset management and development. Prior to joining Starwood Capital, he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of New York Metro Acquisitions at Tishman Speyer, where he oversaw and implemented the firm's investment strategy for the region. He previously served as Head of New York Metro Asset Management and as Head of Greater Boston Acquisitions and Development. Over his time at Tishman Speyer, Mr. Wechsler oversaw the acquisition and development of 200 and 300 Pier 4 Boulevard in Boston, the redevelopment of 200 Park Avenue and the repositioning of 300 Park Avenue in New York City. Mr. Wechsler holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, renewable energy infrastructure. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $65 billion of capital, and currently has approximately $115 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $80 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of nearly $25 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 30 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpio

Abernathy MacGregor

(212) 371-5999

tbj@abmac.com / dps@abmac.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group