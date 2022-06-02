Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of New Townhome Community Near Tampa

The boutique community of Citron Grove is now open with 2 brand-new model homes, bringing thoughtfully designed townhomes to the desirable Odessa area

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Citron Grove — a townhome community in the highly sought-after Odessa area in western Florida. Mattamy also just opened two new model townhomes in this neighborhood.

This intimate community of just 60 townhomes is in the Citrus Park area of Odessa, putting it near prime shopping, dining and entertainment options, and access to major roadways. Two townhome designs, the Marianna and Ormond, offer airy, open-concept floorplans with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and versatile lofts.

Both Citron Grove floorplans offer a unique Craftsman exterior style designed specifically for this community, along with designer-inspired included features. Each low-maintenance townhome also provides a one-car garage with a two-car driveway.

Quick move-in homes are available at Citron Grove, allowing homebuyers to purchase now and move in as soon as July. Pricing for quick move-in homes begins from the low $400s.

"We're excited about the grand opening of Citron Grove and welcome everyone to tour the new models," said Bob Meyn, president of Mattamy's Tampa and Southwest Florida division. "We're just as thrilled to be building this unique community in such a fantastic location in Odessa. Citron Grove has an advantageous location in the heart of the Tampa Bay area, with easy access to so many recreational and employment opportunities."

Situated approximately two miles from Westfield Citrus Park Mall, Citron Grove is also just a five-minute drive from Veterans Expressway. This provides easy access to the best that Tampa Bay has to offer. Landmarks like Tampa International Airport, International Plaza, Raymond James Stadium and the sugar-sand beaches of the nearby Gulf of Mexico are all within a 30-minute drive.

Citron Grove homeowners will enjoy the area's abundant and vibrant entertainment plus recreational, cultural, dining and shopping choices. Year-round warm, beautiful Florida weather is heaven for golfers, bicyclists, sport fishing enthusiasts and beachcombers. The area is also home to championship-winning professional sports franchises — including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Rays. Other major-league baseball teams hold spring training efforts nearby.

Citron Grove sits roughly a mile from Citrus Park Elementary and Sickles High schools, with Hill Middle School approximately 3 miles away. These Hillsborough County School System facilities have earned better-than-average ratings, with Sickles scoring an "A" grade from Niche.com.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

