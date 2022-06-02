EASY IDEAS FOR SUMMER GRILLING & OUTDOOR BBQS WITH FISH AND SEAFOOD

Entertain in the Backyard All Summer-Long with Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, Shrimp Skewers, Blackened Salmon on a Cedar Plank & More!

FALL RIVER, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Father's Day and the Fourth of July just around the corner, now is the time to get ready for summer entertaining around the grill. There are so many exciting new ways to enjoy sensational seafood and fresh fish at your next BBQ, plus the sides to go with it – all with barely any work on your part. You can have it all, straight from the dock to your door from City Pier Seafood !

Check out these tips for ready-to-cook and ready-to-grill summer seafood for every backyard party and cookout:

Give your apps a 'wrap' – in bacon.

Everyone loves bacon. Scallops and bacon really are a match made in heaven, especially when they're already wrapped for you! These Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops are individually hand-wrapped with a smoky piece of bacon. Then, they're flash-frozen and ready to grill for a quick and delicious app! Add even more smoky flavor with Bacon-Wrapped Scallops on a Cedar Plank or make grilling easy by serving Bacon-Wrapped Scallops on a Skewer .

Get 2 dozen Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, 2 dozen Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Pepper Jack Cheese, and 2 dozen Bacon-Wrapped Tenderloin for the meat lovers at your party in one package with the Bacon-Wrapped Apps Bundle .

For a twist, try large shrimp paired with flavorful pepper jack cheese and then wrapped — you guessed it — in bacon! Select from a 12-piece tray of Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Pepper Jack Cheese or feed a crowd with four dozen in a Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Pepper Jack Cheese Bundle .

Anything tastes better on a stick or a cedar plank.

Once everyone has inhaled the Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, keep the grill fired up for Blackened Atlantic Salmon Planks . This savory seasoned salmon, enhanced by the smoky flavor of the plank, is ready in about 20 minutes!

And everyone loves the fun and convenience of dinner on a stick, especially when you don't have to make them yourself. City Pier Seafood's Extra Jumbo Shrimp Skewers are convenient for marinating and grilling, and incredibly delicious. One tray serves 5.

How about a totally different type of hot dog?

If you've never tried a Kvaroy Arctic Salmon Hot Dog , you have no idea what you're missing! These hot dogs are so good that adults and kids alike will never know they're eating salmon. Plus, they're packed with a week's worth of Omega-3s! Each pack comes with two extra-long salmon hot dogs.

Don't forget Mac & Cheese, for the kids and the kid in you!

On the side — or even for an irresistible main course — nothing is better than creamy Mac & Cheese. City Pier Seafood offers a full menu of selections from the family at Blount's Fine Foods. Try Lobster Mac & Cheese with huge chunks of cold-water lobster meat in every bite or creamy, decadent Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese , a fitting pairing for the other smoky flavors of the grill. The Signature Mac & Cheese is always a crowd-pleaser with its creamy cheese sauce or go for a grown-up version of this ultimate comfort food with White Cheddar Mac & Cheese . Each order serves 6-8 people.

Soup's up, summer seafood-style.

Family recipe summer chowders and bisques make your BBQ complete, all from Blount Fine Foods, made on the waterfront of Warren, RI at their "World Chowder Headquarters." Authentic New England Clam Chowder , thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes, and spices. Maine Lobster Bisque with minced sweet lobster meat simmered in rich cream and sherry. Manhattan Clam Chowder , with a tomato-based broth full of garden vegetables, chunks of clams, potatoes, and a savory blend of herbs. Ah...where the garden meets the ocean. And Rhode Island Clear Clam Chowder , made the same, traditional way as New England Clam Chowder but without the dairy — clear clam broth loaded with clams, potatoes, onions, and celery with select, complementary spices. All soups serve 6-8 people.

Enjoy your summer seafood on the grill with City Pier Seafood.

City Pier Seafood makes it easy for everyone to enjoy the simple pleasure of seafood. It's not magic — just decades-long relationships with fishermen around the world, and the know-how to guarantee freshness from the dock to your door. City Pier Seafood offers a wide selection of the freshest, most sustainably sourced fish and shellfish, plus a broad assortment of convenient and easy-to-heat-and-serve appetizers and hors d'oeuvres that will have you coming back for more!

