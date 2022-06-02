CRESTVIEW PARTNERS COMPLETES MAJORITY INVESTMENT IN ONEMAGNIFY, A LEADING PROVIDER OF DATA-DRIVEN MARKETING, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

--Data-and Technology-Driven Marketing Industry Poised to Benefit from Strong Secular Tailwinds--

NEW YORK and DETROIT, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a majority investment in OneMagnify (the "Company"). Crestview is investing alongside the existing management team led by CEO Mark Petroff, who will continue to lead the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1967, OneMagnify is a trusted provider of data-driven and integrated marketing, analytics and technology solutions to blue-chip clients across a diverse set of industrial and consumer end-markets. The Company partners with clients to design, implement and manage marketing and communications strategies leveraging analytical and predictive data models that provide value-added customer insights to develop individually targeted marketing efforts which drive higher levels of sales conversion. With approximately 600 employees, the Company services its clients in the automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and financial services industries out of its six global offices across the U.S., Asia, and Europe.

Alex Rose, Co-President and Head of Industrials at Crestview, said, "The continued and accelerating focus on technology and data-driven strategies to enhance decision-making is driving pervasive secular tailwinds for OneMagnify's solutions. With its commitment to collaborative client service, impressive capabilities across technology, data analytics and marketing, and strong employee culture, OneMagnify has established itself as a thought leader and partner to its clients. This investment builds directly on Crestview's experience investing in technology-driven companies with sophisticated and solutions-oriented value propositions that enable clients to focus on their core competencies. We are thrilled to be partnering with Mark and the entire OneMagnify team and look forward to working together to accelerate the Company's growth while continuing to provide best-in-class service and solutions to its clients around the world."

Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, said, "We are enthusiastic about the journey ahead with Crestview as our partner as we embark on the next phase in OneMagnify's evolution. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, we have built a company with an award-winning employee culture that offers its clients diverse solutions at the intersection of marketing, technology and analytics. We believe Crestview's experience with technology-enabled companies with roots in the industries in which many of our existing clients operate will present opportunities for OneMagnify's employees, clients, and partners. We believe that Crestview's complementary expertise and commitment to accelerating OneMagnify's acquisition and geographic expansion strategies will enable us to realize our growth potential."

"We believe OneMagnify is well-positioned to accelerate growth during this period of ongoing digital transformation across industries," said Bradford Williams, Principal at Crestview. "We are excited to partner with OneMagnify at an inflection point in the Company's trajectory and look forward to deploying additional capital to fuel the Company's growth and diversification, augment its global footprint and enhance its capabilities and solutions to become an even more value-added partner to its clients."

A leading provider of digital marketing and analytics services, OneMagnify seamlessly connects marketing, technology and analytics to draw more meaningful insights and provide greater impact to its clients' business performance. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, with a 50-year track record of success and services delivered by a team with 600+ employees across six global offices, OneMagnify brings deep industry expertise and results-driven analysis to every service it provides. For more information, please visit www.onemagnify.com.

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

