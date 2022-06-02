Berlin Packaging Continues Rapid Expansion in France with the Acquisition of Verrerie du Comtat

Acquisition further expands wine and olive oil portfolio

MILAN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Verrerie du Comtat, a supplier of glass packaging for the French wine and olive oil end markets.

Located in Sorgues, France, in the heart of the Côtes du Rhône vineyards, Verrerie du Comtat supplies glass bottles, jars, corks, and packaging accessories to local wine and food producers. The company was founded in 1986 by its President, Aline Maroncelli, whose father was a pioneer in glass packaging distribution.

"We are excited to continue expanding our wine and olive oil business with the acquisition of Verrerie du Comtat. The company has strong relationships with its customers and suppliers that we look forward to growing," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

"We are very pleased to welcome Verrerie du Comtat to our group. This new acquisition strengthens our strategic positioning in the wine and olive oil markets, mainly in the ´Vallée du Rhône´ region. We will ensure the continuity of the company's activities with the current Verrerie du Comtat team and offer new opportunities to customers and suppliers," said Eric Citone, CEO of Berlin Packaging France.

"We believe there is significant opportunity in France for the food and beverage end markets, and we are pleased this family-owned business has chosen to partner with Berlin Packaging," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.

This is the 21st acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) since 2016 and the 2nd acquisition in EMEA in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com and BerlinPackaging.eu for more information.

