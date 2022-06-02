Bandwidth Announces Karl Perkins As Chief Innovation Officer

Cloud communications expert has advanced the technology vision for global leaders including Cisco, Avaya and Tata Communications

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced Karl Perkins has joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer, a newly created position.

Karl Perkins, Chief Innovation Officer at Bandwidth, has a mission to drive transformational research that delivers a higher level of customer value and growth. (PRNewswire)

A cloud communications expert, Perkins has advanced the strategic technology vision for leading global service providers, including Cisco, Avaya and Tata Communications. His mission at Bandwidth is to drive transformational research and disruptive technologies into a more differentiated product roadmap that delivers a higher level of customer value and growth.

"Karl is well known to our largest customers and well regarded by the vast network of technologists in our space," said Anthony Bartolo, Bandwidth's Chief Operating Officer. "His deep domain expertise, motivational leadership and entrepreneurial mindset will complement our strategy to accelerate innovation and customer co-creation across our offerings."

"I'm excited to join a talented innovation team to make Bandwidth's global network and APIs the most relevant and versatile platform for powering the enterprise communications migration to the cloud," said Perkins. "We have tremendous potential to build on our culture of innovation to expand our portfolio, grow our ecosystem and build stronger customer partnerships to unlock mutual value."

Perkins has a broad mix of consulting and technical innovation leadership at top global service providers and communications technology companies. Most recently, he was Chief Technology Officer at Avaya, where he helped define the company's transition to a SaaS-based business model. Earlier experience includes Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Business Collaboration, Mobility and IoT Solutions at Tata Communications; Group Technical Director at video collaboration software provider UCi2i; product and solution roles in the office of the CTO at Cisco Systems; and technical and strategy positions at a number of other communications technology companies.

A native of the United Kingdom, Perkins holds degrees in computer science from Loughborough University in the U.K., where his research focused on all areas of distributed computing, from network design to communication protocols and applications.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built on our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.