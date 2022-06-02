ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES OPENS 2023-24 ANTARCTICA EXPEDITION SEASON FOR SALE

World Navigator and World Traveller Continue to Deliver Once-in-a-lifetime, Luxe-adventure Expeditions to Seventh Continent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages opened its winter 2023-24 Antarctica season for sale today, offering experienced travelers more once-in-a-lifetime expeditions to this remote and bucket-list destination for a third season. From November 2023 through March 2024, small luxury expedition ships World Navigator and World Traveller will return to the Seventh Continent to deliver breathtaking landscapes, penguins, seals, whales, seabirds, and other wildlife that can only be witnessed there. Travelers can choose among 23 voyages, ranging from nine to 20 nights, nearly all departing round-trip from Ushuaia, Argentina. World Navigator will offer Antarctic Peninsula voyages while World Traveller embarks on more comprehensive Antarctic regional expeditions. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' new winter 2023-24 season, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"World Navigator and World Traveller offer the perfect combination of adventure and luxury on an Antarctica expedition," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Atlas focuses on boots-on-the-ground and feet-in-the-water expeditions that travelers may have waited a lifetime to experience. With Atlas, travelers can start at the top of their bucket list for an immersive and transformative expedition to Antarctica."

On World Navigator and World Traveller's Antarctica expeditions, guests can expect up to two outings from the ship daily, depending on weather and sea conditions. The ships' Captains monitor onboard weather and underwater sensors and meteorological forecasts to plan for safe passage and harbors for guests to go ashore or enjoy waterborne safaris aboard zodiacs to sight marine wildlife and iceberg formations, as well as opted for kayaking and paddleboarding.

Qualified expedition team members escort guests for all off-ship experiences and each member of the expedition team represents an academic specialty, such as ornithology, marine biology, history, environmental sciences, mountaineering and others, and offer guests greater depth and breadth to their expedition. At times, weather and sea conditions can change rapidly and the Captain may change course or landing sites to avoid risk to guests and the ship.

World Navigator will offer 13 Antarctica departures beginning on November 9, 2023. Travelers can choose from nine- and 11-night itineraries that focus on the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will enjoy four days exploring Antarctica on the nine-night voyages while the 11-night voyages offer six days cruising the region and cross into the Antarctic Circle to earn membership in the Order of the Blue Nose. Both itineraries also include a scenic cruise by Cape Horn, Chile, the southernmost point of South America.

At the end of the season, World Navigator will embark on March 15, 2024, for a special 14-night itinerary that combines the Falkland Islands and the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. There, guests will have opportunities to catch sightings of the thriving marine wildlife that have grown accustomed to warmer climes, including the King Penguin. The itinerary also calls at Punta del Este and Montevideo, Uruguay, and concludes with an overnight in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For her part, World Traveller brings the explorers on 13-, 16- and 20-night immersive expeditions that offer a combination of the Antarctic Peninsula, the South Shetland Islands, Diego Ramirez Islands, Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. Nearly all World Traveller expeditions in Antarctica include a passage through the Lemaire Channel, considered one of the most dramatic Antarctic landscapes ever traveled and venture across the Antarctica Circle.

World Traveller also offers two unique trans-Atlantic crossings to bookend her Antarctica season. The 12-night, westbound itinerary departs October 24, 2023, from the Canary Islands, Spain, to Recife, Brazil, via Western Africa, with calls at Dakhla, Western Sahara; Dakar, Senegal; and Banjul, the Gambia. To conclude her season, World Traveller departs on March 13, 2024, from Ushuaia to Cape Town, South Africa on a 19-night voyage. Guests enjoy two days in the Falkland Islands, three days in the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and three days in Tristan da Cunha, the world's most remote inhabited archipelago located deep in the Southern Atlantic.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching November 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms, and is the line's first two small expedition ship, bringing travelers to smaller, authentic, and exclusive locales. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.

