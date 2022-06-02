American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference

CALABASAS, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent) (PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 21, 2022.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent