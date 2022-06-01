Videotron Partners With EMnify to Power New Enterprise IoT Connectivity Offering

Integrated telecommunications leader teams with deep-tech IoT pioneer to bring robust cellular connectivity to enterprise customers

BERLIN and MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMnify , the leading cloud building-block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, today announced that it is partnering with Videotron , a Canadian integrated telecommunications company, to equip Videotron enterprise customers with consistent, reliable, and secure cellular IoT connectivity across diverse industry verticals.

The partnership will put EMnify's end-to-end IoT communication solution at the core of Videotron's new, full-service IoT offering for enterprise customers. Videotron will leverage EMnify's global cellular IoT connectivity, simple and secure cloud-based integration, and local network access spanning 2G–5G, LTE-M, and NB-IoT in over 180 countries and more than 25 cloud regions. Videotron's enterprise customers will also benefit from EMnify's robust IoT network security and 360-degree IoT device visibility via the co-branded EMnify IoT portal.

"EMnify's ability to deliver true global IoT connectivity, robust network security, and effortless onboarding made them stand out from the pack," said France-Eliane Nolet, Vice-President, Revenue and Business Strategy at Videotron. "Our new IoT offering will be used by the world's most demanding enterprise customers, so we couldn't settle for anything but the best. By partnering with EMnify, we're able to deliver the connectivity, control, device visibility, and seamless deployment that our customers need."

By partnering with EMnify, Videotron will benefit from a fully managed IoT communication service including the latest IoT technology, scalable delivery, and dedicated support. Key features include:

Global cellular IoT connectivity with EMnify's single IoT SIM solution granting multi-technology network access in over 180 countries and multi-layer redundancy to guarantee the best connectivity quality and network uptime.





Unrivaled flexibility , using the EMnify API and latest eUICC SIM technology to connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end.





Complete data and device control, using EMnify's scalable IoT monitoring dashboard and flexible device provisioning.

EMnify's streamlined onboarding and deployment processes and minimal integration requirements will also enable Videotron to roll out its new enterprise IoT offering quickly to meet customer demand. Videotron enterprise customers already have access to the co-branded EMnify Videotron IoT connectivity platform as a fully managed service to connect, secure and monitor their IoT device fleets.

"Videotron's enterprise-grade IoT offering required the most powerful, reliable, and globally deployable connectivity solution on the market — and that's why they came to EMnify," said Mathias Muehlfelder, Senior Director Partnerships at EMnify. "We're thrilled to be working with such a stellar local partner as we bring our game-changing communications solution to the North American market."

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2022, Videotron was serving 1,406,400 television customers. It had 520,900 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,846,100 subscribers as of March 31, 2022. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,626,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 803,600 Québec households and organizations. Videotron is ranked as one of Montréal's top employers.

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The EMnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. EMnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The EMnify IoT Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 195 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. EMnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers, system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide. Founded in 2014, EMnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource – trusted today by thousands of the world's most innovative companies. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726791/EMnify_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE EMnify