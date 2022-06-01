Cynet Systems Earns Supplier Excellence Award from KellyOCG® for Delivering Unrivaled Workforce Solutions

STERLING, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Systems was one of 28 suppliers recently recognized at a virtual ceremony by KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, with a Supplier Excellence Award for providing superior workforce solutions with a focus on service, results, and a strategic partnership that made a significant positive impact on the KellyOCG business. Award winners represent top-performing suppliers across North America, EMEA and APAC and are less than 1% of the total KellyOCG supply chain, which includes 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries.

The tenth annual event celebrated this year's honorees, which included four diversity-owned suppliers within the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence and Going the Extra Mile award categories and a Rookie of the Year award recipient.

Cynet Systems was one of 26 Supplier Excellence Award winners. Winners in this category are evaluated on performance across several programs for hires, and response and hit rates, legal compliance, and operational partnerships with Kelly stakeholders.

"Our global supplier community is essential to supporting our customers with talent solutions that solve their most challenging workforce needs to move their business forward. We congratulate all our 2021 Supplier Award winners and thank them for their ongoing partnership and support," said Pam Sands, Vice President of Product Management and Partnerships for Kelly. Cynet Systems is among an elite group of high-performing suppliers who are critical to the work of the future. We're honored to recognize them for their exceptional performance to connect customers with the full spectrum of top talent around the world."

About Cynet Systems

Headquartered in the Washington DC Metro Area, Cynet Systems is one of the most awarded Staffing firms in the US successfully adding value to various Fortune companies as a trusted diversity supplier. Since our humble inception in 2010, Cynet today spans 4 countries and employs over 3000 members. We continue to resolve our valued clients' challenges across technical and engineering disciplines, as well as many professional verticals.

At Cynet, we have invested heavily in our tech stack and have implemented data & analytics-driven recruiting strategies, including heat maps and predictive analysis to pipeline effectively, reduce turn-around-time and improve quality. Many of our processes are automated to increase speed, without compromising quality. We are millennial-friendly with 100% digital & mobile-friendly recruitment and onboarding processes.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

