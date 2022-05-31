Smirnoff Red, White & Berry Names Kaley Cuoco as Chief Summer Officer to Reboot Summer Fun

Appointment Coincides with Smirnoff releasing a series of social and digital content titled, 'How to Summer: Grown-Up Edition'

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff Red, White & Berry has announced the appointment of Kaley Cuoco to Chief Summer Officer (CSO)*. Effective immediately, Cuoco will be responsible for all aspects of summer fun across the portfolio. Cuoco brings decades of experience to her new role with an impeccable track record of producing epic summer fun.

"I'm excited to join forces with the team at Smirnoff in an effort to inspire all of us to have the best summer ever," says Cuoco. "The perfect way to reboot summer and get the party started is with the iconic Smirnoff Red White & Berry."

As part of her new role, Cuoco has quickly gone to work to further the brand-wide mission of reinstituting summer fun for adults (21+), starring in the new Smirnoff marketing campaign entitled, 'How to Summer: Grown-Up Edition.' The work includes Cuoco's unique observations and tips for opening the door to summer enjoyment, including 1) Did you know Summer Fridays are the best time to turn your computer screen off and happy hour on? You do now. 2) The best reports to read this summer? They're called weather reports. 3) Packing for the beach? Leave room for Ice. Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry that is. To spread the word, Smirnoff Red, White & Berry has taken out front page ads in several local newspapers, reinforcing the need for fun this summer as a non-negotiable.

Cuoco will report to no one, she's her own boss.

"Kaley's appointment to CSO comes at a pivotal time for Smirnoff Red, White & Berry as we continue to strengthen the brand's position as a significant purveyor of flavor and fun," says Lisa Lee, Smirnoff FMB Director. "Her fun-loving, adventurous spirit, will greatly enhance our seasonal strategy as we continue to spread the word that summer as an adult can be even more fun."

As Chief Summer Officer, Cuoco also stars in the new Smirnoff advertising campaign airing nationwide and on the Smirnoff YouTube channel beginning this month. Fans tuning in will find Cuoco with her go-to summer drink in-hand – Smirnoff Red, White & Berry, of course, reminding adults to take that PTO day, celebrate those Summer Fridays and a whole lot more.

Delivering a blast of unforgettable flavor, the Smirnoff Red, White & Berry lineup is the summer's hottest drinks, donning the season's most spirited colors to keep the celebration going all summer long. A delicious flavor combination of cherry, citrus and blue raspberry, Smirnoff Red, White & Berry is available in a variety of formats, including a flavored spirit for a suggested retail price of $12.99 (750 ML); Smirnoff Ice for a suggested retail price of $8.99 (6-pack); Smirnoff Seltzer for a suggested retail price of $15.99 (12-pack); and Smirnoff Ice Smash for a suggested retail price of $1.49 (16 oz.) and $2.49 (23.5 oz.). Available nationwide, the Smirnoff Red, White & Berry portfolio is packaged at 30% ABV, 4.5% ABV, 4.5% ABV and 8% ABV, respectively.

As the world's No. 1 vodka and the top-selling FMB 6-pack1 in the US, with Smirnoff (and now Cuoco) the possibilities are endless, so raise a glass, can or bottle, responsibly, while berrying yourself in summer fun.

For more delicious drink content, news and insightful observations from Cuoco, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter. And no matter how you celebrate this summer, please remember to drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, serving as a catalyst to revolutionize drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

* Kaley Cuoco is not an actual employee of Diageo. This role was created for entertainment purposes only. 1 Source: Nielsen, Dec. 26, 2020

