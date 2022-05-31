New number of shares and votes in Alfa Laval AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following implementation of the resolution at the Annual General Meeting to cancel 5,579,492 own shares that had been repurchased under Alfa Laval AB's share buy-back program, the total number of shares and votes in Alfa Laval AB is 413,876,823.

This is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on May 31, 2022.

