Geek+ announces 16th European country with successfully implemented solutions

Geek+ has deployed its AMR technologies in major markets across the continent, reaching this milestone in under three years

The Geek+ Europe team is expanding rapidly to support the company's growing European client base

STUTTGART, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, has now successfully deployed its smart logistics technology in 16 countries in Europe. Having recently seen the installation of a Geek+ goods-to-person solution for an e-commerce retailer, Hungary has become the latest European country to benefit from world-leading goods-to-person technology.

Since arriving in Europe in 2019, Geek+ has successfully completed automation and modernization projects with some of the continent's best-known companies. Household names such as ASDA, Leroy Merlin, and DB Schenker have all turned to Geek+ technology to upgrade their logistics and supply chain operations.

Over the course of the past three years, Geek+ Europe has grown by leaps and bounds. The company's European headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany was originally staffed by a team of three revolving around Geek+ Europe president Jackson Zhang, but is now the home base for over 120 employees. This team offers the full range of Geek+ services including, sales, engineering, solutions innovation, marketing, customer support, and implementation.

Reflecting on his experience, Zhang said: "Europe has always been a key market for Geek+ and represented a unique and exciting challenge. I'm very proud of the team we have built here and everything that they have achieved. Having successful projects in 16 countries in three years is a testament to their hard work."

Geek+ today offers a full range of warehouse solutions developed through years of research and hands-on experience. These include world-leading goods-to-person mobile robots for retail, e-commerce, and apparel logistics; parcel sorting robots used by major couriers and postal services; and high-density storage solutions for racks and pallets.

Geek+'s success has not gone unnoticed. The company's solutions have been awarded several awards in recognition of the advances in innovation that they represent. Geek+'s RoboShuttle high-density picking solution was awarded the 2021 European Product Design Award in the industrial robot category. At this year's Semaine de l'Innovation du Transport & de la Logistique (SITL) in Paris, the 8-meter tall version of RoboShuttle won over the jury and took home the Innovation Award in the Intralogistics, Robotics, and Automation category.

This week, members of the Geek+ Europe team and senior management will be at LogiMAT, where they will be presenting PopPick, a next-generation goods-to-person solution that represents the culmination of Geek+'s experience and expertise. Visit Booth D51 in Hall 7 to see the solutions and consult with Geek+ experts.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Geek+