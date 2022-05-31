DipJar Introduces Quarterly Reporting on Giving Trends

The first report covers 2021 and Q1 2022 and includes detailed regional giving patterns for nonprofits across the United States

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DipJar, a giving technology platform, today released a summary of 2021 giving trends based on more than 380,000 transactions (or "dips") conducted by over 2,000 clients totaling more than three million dollars using the company's devices, a number that has surpassed $20M since the company's inception. In addition, DipJar is releasing data for Q1 2022. This data will be tracked quarterly to provide insights into developing trends and patterns.

DipJar Logo (PRNewsfoto/DipJar) (PRNewswire)

The top categories in 2021 included food and hunger-related organizations, which received more than $1M in donations; social-focused nonprofits, which received nearly $400K; and faith-based groups, which received approximately $350K. Organizations in the South received more than $1.6M, making it the most well-supported region of the country.

For the first quarter of 2022, the top categories included food and hunger-related organizations, which received more than $140K in donations; social-focused nonprofits, which received more than $55K; and organizations focused on gardens and nature, which received over $50K during the quarter. DipJar customers in the South again saw the highest amount of donations received, at nearly $300K.

"It's gratifying to see the diversity of organizations that benefit from DipJar," said Chris Selland, the company's CEO. "It's also interesting to see the details on giving on the platform. We're pleased to share trends data with our customers and community. We want nonprofits and their supporters to understand the impact and potential of our technology."

A few recent examples of successful DipJar customers in action include the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, St. Patrick's Cathedral, and the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation. Vernon Bryant, the executive director of the Florida Botanical Gardens, had this to say about his DipJars and their impact: "We benefit from warm weather, beautiful natural spaces, and a generous community. In December, our 'Holiday Lights in the Garden' raised over $62,000 using three DipJars. It was a phenomenal success."

That kind of success is repeatedly enjoyed by other organizations across the country.

Another interesting facet of the data reflects giving trends over time:

2021 - Aggregate Donations by Region and Quarter

Region Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Northeast $65,000 $135,000 $85,000 $145,000 South $340,000 $455,000 $410,000 $440,000 Midwest $40,000 $100,000 $105,000 $170,000 West $50,000 $125,000 $115,000 $130,000

2022 Aggregate Donations by Region and Quarter

Region January February March Northeast $17,000 $17,000 $55,000 South $77,000 $93,000 $124,000 Midwest $16,000 $14,000 $34,000 West $37,000 $37,000 $34,000

"This information just scratches the surface," said Selland. "We'll continue to look at these numbers every quarter and will report interesting trends and developments. Our customers have an impact on their communities every day, and we're thrilled to be supporting them."

A more complete set of results is available upon request.

