Comerica Bank's Shred Day Returns to Southeast Michigan, June 11

Free document shredding and electronics recycling available at Comerica Bank's Livonia Operations Center

DETROIT, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank encourages the public to bring paper documents and electronic devices for recycling to the Comerica Bank Livonia Operation Center (39200 W. Six Mile, Livonia 48152) on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the return of its annual Shred Day.

Back for the first time since 2019, Comerica is partnering with Iron Mountain Incorporated and Information System Resources (ISR) to offer residents and business owners a way to securely dispose of sensitive paper documents, computers, keyboards, monitors and cellular devices through free shredding and electronics recycling.

"According to the Federal Trade Commission data released in February of this year, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, and the number of victims continues to increase," said Scott Beckerman, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President & Director of Corporate Sustainability. "This research reinforces the importance of providing our community with a secured recycling opportunity to protect themselves and their businesses from identity theft and fraud."

At Comerica's 2019 Metro Detroit Shred Day, approximately 111,000 pounds of documents were shredded and 14,000 pounds of electronics and computer equipment were recycled, establishing a record for the largest single-site haul at Comerica's southeast Michigan Shred Day since 2008. Nearly 1,200 vehicles took advantage of the free service during the five-hour event.

"Not only does this initiative protect from fraud, it also positively impacts the environment and the communities around us," said Beckerman. "We appreciate the partnerships involved in supporting this outreach. As we work to contribute to a more secure and a sustainable future, we likewise want to make a positive impact in reducing food insecurity during this event. So, we also encourage people to bring a donation to Gleaners at Shred Day."

Since 2013, Shred Day in metro Detroit has led to securely destroying more than 350,000 pounds of paper, which then was turned into pulp and recycled. The process of recycling paper into new paper products generates 74% less air pollution and uses 50% less water than producing paper from traditional forest products.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

In addition to securely shredding sensitive documents, Information Systems Resources will be on site accepting small computer electronic devices and accessories. Computer equipment (e.g., CPUs, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD displays, all-in-ones, servers, switches, hubs, keyboards, mice, speakers, wireless internet cards, hard drives, optical drives, circuit boards, wires and cables) will be securely disposed and recycled.

For more information and a complete list of accepted and prohibited items, please visit www.comerica.com/ShredDay.

GIVE BACK TO GLEANERS

In addition to providing free recycling, Comerica Bank is also accepting non-perishable food donations during the one-day event to support Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

Gleaners provides food to more than 600 partner agencies, including schools, soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and others across the region, and supplements efforts of those partners by offering direct service drive-up grocery distributions. Every dollar donated provides three meals, and 94 cents of every donated dollar goes to food and food programs.

In 2019, generous guests donated more than 3,300 pounds of food and approximately $3,500 in cash to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, generating over 13,000 meals for those in need.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 172 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,600 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comerica Bank