Media Advisory - CAE's FY2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and conference call

MONTREAL, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will hold a conference call on June 1st at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results and will release its results, in advance on May 31st, 2022, after market close.
Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.
The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.
Event: CAE's FY2022 Q4 and full-year financial results and conference call
Date: June 1st, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Country
Phone number
North America
1-877-586-3392
Canada
+1-416-981-9024
Australia
1800703671
Belgium
080077657
France
0800919393
Germany
08001816101
Netherlands
08000222280
Singapore
8001012594
United Kingdom
08004960381
Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100
- Access code: 22019146
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com
