InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Spout for Bathtubs (TNO-110)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked in construction for 15 years and I thought there could be a safer alternative to existing tub spouts," said an inventor, from Slidell, La., "so I invented the DESIGNABLE TUB SPOUT. My design would provide added protection for children and adults while showering or bathing."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified spout for bathtubs. In doing so, it improves safety conditions while bathing or showering. It also could enhance comfort and convenience and it could provide added style. The invention features an attractive and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TNO-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

