InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Face Respirators (TLS-147)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to protect against COVID-19 and other hazards," said an inventor, from Wesley Chapel, Fla., "so I invented the ELITE RESPIRATOR. My elite mask design would protect the eyes, nose and mouth from airborne particles while remaining comfortable to wear. The mask is versatile in function while eliminating the discomfort associated with the buildup of gas and the fogging of eyewear."

The invention provides an improved face respirator to protect against germs, viruses and other hazardous particles. It also prevents buildup of gas and fogging of eyewear. As a result, it increases visibility and comfort. It also enables the unit to be effortlessly sanitized for reuse. The invention features an effective design that is comfortable and easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population, hospital personnel, senior care facility workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it offers versatile functions for lifestyle options.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

