InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bathing Sink for Pets (SDB-1619)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to wash your dog at home," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the EASY HOME DOGGIE WASH. My design would enable you to flush water, soap, shampoo and pet hair down the toilet."

The invention provides an improved bathing sink for a 4-legged pet. In doing so, it prevents wastewater and pet hair from clogging a tub or sink drain. It also saves time and effort and it helps to reduce messes associated with splashes. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, groomers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1619, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

