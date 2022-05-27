SAC Health Receives IEHP's Mission INSPIRE AWARD

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAC Health, the nation's largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), received Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award this month at the health plan's second Annual Mission Conference. The award recognized SAC Health's ongoing support and service to residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

SAC Health's roots reach back as far as the 1960s, which have led to 35 specialties offered today at 10 locations, including a mobile unit that supports more than 144,000 patient visits each year. SAC Health is also one of IEHP's most prominent partners, providing care to more than 50,000 of the Inland Empire's most vulnerable residents and educating future physicians in the region.

In collaboration with SAC Health, new health care clinics were developed in brand new service areas, supporting thousands of residents in Blythe and Barstow. "You can't do this kind of work and truly impact the community and those that need the care without really strong partnerships. It takes a whole community to do that," said Dr. Jason Lohr, CEO of SAC Health. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude and humility to be honored with this award."

SAC Health is one of the first recipients of the IEHP Mission INSPIRE Award. The award honors providers, community organizations and partners for their commitment to the health plan's mission to "heal and inspire the human spirit."

"We are thrilled to honor SAC Health's dedication and determination to consistently do the right thing for our communities and Members," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.

