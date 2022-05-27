BLUETTI Launches the Veterans & Military Benefits Program

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI launches the Veteran & Military Benefits Program for the upcoming Memorial Day--- 10% off the EP500/EP500Pro, AC200MAX bundle, AC200P, EB70S, and EB55 for military personnel, whether they are discharged or in service.

(PRNewswire)

Power Outage US reported 1.48million outage hours in 2020, a 73% increase from 2019. The growth has fluctuated yearly, which doesn't look better in 2022. The EP500/EP500Pro store the same 5,100Wh capacity to keep household essentials running for days. While they're designed to care for electrical appliances rated below 2000W or 3000W. Once connected to the grid, they will automatically detect power failures and instantly provide backup power for the entire house. Finally, the BLUETTI app allows for remote control and over-the-air(OTA) firmware upgrades.

AC200MAX+B230: All Comes From the Sun.

Solar generator, expansion battery, and solar panel---all in one bundle. The BLUETTI AC200MAX is capable of running high-drain appliances that have a rated power lower than 2,200W, and can handle up to 4,800W instant startup power. It's BLUETTI's first expandable solar power station and is able to attain a maximum 8,192Wh capacity by hooking up two B300 battery packs(3,072Wh per pack).

AC200MAX takes the utmost 900W solar input and 500W AC input. When charging with solar panels and an AC adapter together, it will get a full capacity within two hours. Set up this solar system in the great outdoors or just for home backup; this bundle will provide as much power as quickly possible. For RV or camping enthusiasts, AC200MAX makes powering car electrical appliances easy with a 30A NEMA TT-30 outlet and 12V/30A Super DC outlet. The BLUETTI app masters everything about AC200MAX at any time from anywhere.

AC200P: Power Anything, Anywhere.

AC200P is typical of the BLUETTI style, comprising portability and power capability. "RV trips, camping, fishing, wilderness adventure,... have been trending upward, our portable solar products are designed for literature carrying convenience as well as powerful output." BLUETTI CPO, James Ray once said. AC200P delivers a maximum of 2,000W continuous AC power (4,800W surge) and is built with a 2,000Wh or 40Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery. Such battery cells will remain 80% of their original capacity after 3,500 full cycles and last 6-8 times longer than the alternatives, like Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA).

AC200P also can draw 900W power from solar panels and 500W from the AC power sources. When connected to both at the same time, it will be charged up in less than 2 hours. AC200P is able to power 17 devices at once. Its output options include the classic 100-120V AC outlet, Type-C, USB-A, DC5521, car socket, 12V/25A RV port, and wireless charger on the top; these would cover almost daily electronics.

EB70S+EB55: Good Things Come in Small Packages.

These two BLUETTI portable power stations are small but complete in every detail. They closely resemble each other, except for the battery capacity and output power. The EB70S packs with a 716Wh LiFePO4 battery and 800W AC pure sine wave inverter, while the EB55 with a 537Wh battery and 700W inverter.

After 2,500 discharges and charges, the EB70S and EB55 will retain approximately 80% of their rated capacity, also thanks to the LiFePO4 battery chemistry. They both feature 12 outlets to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The charging is also similar, supporting dual charging with 200W solar and 200W AC input. The folding handle on top of the unit is advantageous for on-the-go or outdoor getaways.

When and How to Join the Program

The BLUETTI Veteran & Military Benefits Program starts at PDT 7:00 PM on May 26 and will end at the same time on May 31.

Visit the BLUETTI site and start the process by verifying the military or veteran status. The program is for personal use only.

To protect the information security of applicants and validate their eligibility for BLUETTI Veteran & Military Benefits Program, BLUETTI cooperates with the ID.me company to provide secure and simple verification access. The information entered will be only used to confirm the applicant's military or veteran status.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/ or follow BLUETTI on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC