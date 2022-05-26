Split Payments Innovator Anyday Selects ComplyAdvantage For Award-Winning Customer Screening and Monitoring Solution

The RegTech's Innovative Counter Risk Solution Was Designed For Faster Onboarding With Automated Entity Surveillance To Uncover Hidden Threats In Real-Time

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage , a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced that Anyday , a Danish Fintech that offers fair and transparent installment payments, has selected the company's award-winning Customer Screening and Monitoring solution.

Founded in 2020, Anyday recently completed a €4 million funding round , enabling it to reinvent the value of Buy Now Pay Later by making it possible to split purchase payments into smaller installments for free with no interest rates, subscriptions or hidden fees.

By selecting ComplyAdvantage, Anyday now has access to a world-class counter risk intelligence solution that's designed to help increase corporate margins by speeding up customer onboarding while using advanced automation to uncover hidden threats. ComplyAdvantage's Customer Screening and Monitoring solution also provides Anyday with automated data generation that continually refreshes entity profiles while simultaneously reducing the need for manual intervention so the Anyday compliance team can focus on the most urgent priorities.

"It was paramount for Anyday that we found a partner to not only help us screen and monitor our customers in accordance with regulatory requirements in our current and future served markets, but to do so with the most robust data set available on the market and with a high-quality technological interface" said Luke Golden, Product Owner for Anyday. Through ComplyAdvantage's simple, yet powerful API and easy-to-understand dashboard and case management tool, it was a no-brainer that ComplyAdvantage was the right partner for us."

ComplyAdvantage's Customer Screening and Monitoring tools provide Anyday with automated data generation in a constant "live state," refreshing entity profiles within minutes of a change, and providing the ability to easily sync with other tools, including case management systems and CRMs.

"Anyday is a great example of a fast-growing Fintech that needs access to intelligent risk management solutions designed to keep pace with the company's service expansion," said Charlie Delingpole, founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "Meaningful customer onboarding and screening is about discovering, identifying and eliminating risks before there's any impact on business operations. The team at Anyday understands that with the right approach to risk management, they can grow with the utmost confidence and integrity."

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. ComplyAdvantage is also a leader in providing anti-money laundering insights that including the company's much lauded State of Financial Crimes 2022 Report, Evolving Use and Sanctions and most recently the Anti-Money Laundering Guide for Growing Crypto Firms .

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of embedded risk intelligence and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

