SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION FOR CONCRETE ADMIXTURES IN THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION FOR FASTER AND MORE SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS

LYNDHURST, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By opening a new concrete admixture production facility in Stafford, VA, Sika has further expanded its production capacity in the growing Mid-Atlantic construction market.

The opening of the new facility is Sika's response to high demand in the region and guarantees optimized logistics, shorter transportation routes for raw materials and finished goods, and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

Located in Stafford, VA, the 42,600 square foot production facility is capable of supplying Sika's full range of concrete admixtures. With a capacity of 50,000 tons per year and two mixers with a capacity greater than 6,000 gallons each, the facility will increase production and help Sika grow well into the future.

"The latest investment in the Mid-Atlantic allows us to further strengthen our position in the region's construction market," said Thomas Strittmatter, Senior Vice President for Sika Concrete Admixtures. "This is our response to high demand in the region. It allows us to get our products to our valued customers quickly and more efficiently, all while reducing our environmental impact."

"Sika is committed to ensuring the production of consistent quality products," said Tim Whitehead, Vice President of Concrete and Mortars Operations. "Sika's valued customers can be assured that the impressive facility in Stafford utilizes the latest manufacturing equipment, systems, and quality standards."

Sika is committed to bringing products closer to customers. This is critical for the business, and it contributes significantly to reducing the impact on the environment. The new Stafford plant demonstrates Sika's dedication to bringing superior concrete admixture solutions to our valued customers.

For all inquiries regarding Sika Corporation's new plant in Stafford, VA, please contact Amanda Hanneke at hanneke.amanda@us.sika.com or visit usa.sika.com.

About Sika Corporation

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.24 billion in 2021.

