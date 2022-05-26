Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether VMware, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Broadcom

MILWAUKEE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating VMware (NYSE: VMW) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Broadcom.

Ademi LLP alleges VMware's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet VMware holders will receive only either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share, subject to proration, resulting in approximately 50% of VMware's shares being exchanged for cash consideration and 50% being exchanged for Broadcom common stock. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for VMware by imposing a significant penalty if VMware accepts a superior bid. VMware insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of VMware's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for VMware.

