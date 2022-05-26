KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Host Investor Update Call

CARMEL, Ind., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will host an Investor Update call on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The event is expected to conclude at 12:15 p.m. ET.

During the event, Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller will discuss the current market outlook and provide an in-depth review of KAR Global's strategic direction, operating model, financial performance and long-term roadmap. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The event is designed for financial analysts and institutional investors. The live webcast, including concurrent video and slide presentation, will be available via the investor relations section of karglobal.com and a replay of the webcast and slide deck will be made available after the event. The live conference call may also be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering participant passcode 4065878.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

