FLYERS RIGHTS OBJECTS TO 18-20 YEAR DELAY IN IMPLEMENTING PROPOSED ACCESSIBLE LAVATORY RULE

More than 30 years after the Department of Transportation passed the accessible lavatory rule on twin aisle aircraft, it proposes a rule for single aisle aircraft

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyersRights.org, the largest airline passenger organization, submitted comments in support of the Department of Transportation's (DOT) proposed accessible lavatory rules for single aisle aircraft, but it strongly rebuked the DOT's plan to wait 18-20 years for the rule to be mandatory on new planes.

The average commercial aircraft life span is approximately 20-25 years, meaning single aisle planes without accessible lavatories will continue to fly as many as 45 years from now, past 2065. Seventy-five years would have passed from the Air Carrier Access Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act before disabled passengers would know that their plane had accessible bathrooms. The DOT stated that 89% of flights between 1500 and 3000 miles (four to six hour duration) were operated by single aisle aircraft. For all flights under six hours, much more than 89% of flights are flown on single aisle aircraft.

"We applaud the DOT for finally taking these steps, but the delay is unconscionably long. This is a matter of health, safety, and dignity, and if it were treated accordingly, we would see a much shorter delay. Instead, it appears that airline balance sheets are winning the argument so far," commented Paul Hudson, President of FlyersRights.org.

The rulemaking docket has over 200 comments in support of the rule but in opposition to proposed implementation delay. The docket can be accessed at: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/DOT-OST-2021-0137/comments

To read FlyersRights.org comment, please visit: https://flyersrights.org/f/should-passengers-have-rights-to-accessible-lavatories

FlyersRights.org maintains up to date passenger rights information at www.flyersrights.org/know-your-rights/ and also provides passengers with legal information and appropriate contacts by phone, 877-FLYERS-6 and by email, hotline@flyersrights.org.

FlyersRights.org, established in 2007, is the largest airline passenger organization.

