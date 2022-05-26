Elevation Semiconductor, Founded in 2021, Introduces New Families of High Voltage Power Conversion Solutions with Ultra-Efficient GaN (Gallium Nitride) and Synchronous Rectifier Controllers ICs

IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Semiconductor, a high-voltage power conversion solutions developer, announced today two high-efficiency power ICs with smaller footprints for fast charging solutions.

The HL9550/52/54 are part of the integrated GaN switch family of devices with ultra-efficient GaN semiconductor high-performance controller ICs for switched-mode power supplies. They support QR, DCM, CCM, and multiple frequency hybrid-mode operations. The various 300kHz/225kHz/129kHz/82kHz frequency options provide a possibility of flexible design for optimizing transformers' size and EMI performance, offering efficient and compact 20W to 65W charger solutions. The charger solution can cover a wide range of VDD operations without an additional clamp circuit for USB PD applications, as it helps to save BOM cost and PCB space. For protection, they include the LPS function to limit input power and to avoid unexpected overpowering that would damage the system when the PD controller has failed.

The HL9701 synchronous rectifier (SR) is a high-performance controller IC for switched-mode power supplies dedicated to the secondary side of flyback converters. The HL9701 drives the SR MOSFET and is compatible with high-/low-side applications for QR, DCM, and CCM operations. It intelligently rectifies for secondary current, providing proprietary transient judgment to complete fast turn on/off control for maximum efficiency and high reliability at any load compared to the conventional ultra-fast diode or Schottky diode.

The primary applications for these high-performance controllers are USB PD quick chargers for smartphones and tablet PCs, power adaptors for portable devices, and flyback power supplies with fixed or variable output voltage applications. The power solutions easily meet DoE VI and CoC 2 efficiency rules (average efficiency above 93% for 115Vac/230Vac), and the innovative technology enables the systems to consume only 20mW of no-load power consumption.

"With industry veterans from leading analog companies experienced in high voltage power solutions, AC-DC controllers and HV drivers, and wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor devices such as GaN, Elevation is well-positioned to enable the next generation of advanced power systems and accelerate the world's transition to electrification and sustainability," said David Nam, CEO of Elevation Semiconductor.

About Elevation Semiconductor

Elevation Semiconductor was founded in 2021 by industry veterans from leading analog companies experienced in AC-DC power solutions, silicon controllers, and GaN intellectual properties. The company has a vast portfolio of the highest energy-efficient AC-DC products with integrated GaN for the mobile, consumer, and industrial markets. Elevation Semiconductor is based in Irvine, California. Find out more at www. elevation-semi.com.

For more information, please email us at sales@elevationsemiconductor.com.

