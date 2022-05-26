Dr Neal Shore joins Clarity's Clinical Advisory Board

SYDNEY, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX: CU6) ("Clarity"), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation products to address the growing needs in oncology, is pleased to announce that Dr Neal Shore has joined Clarity's Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).

Dr Shore MD, FACS is the Chief Medical Officer of Urology/Surgical Oncology at GenesisCare, US and the Medical Director of Carolina Urologic Research Centre. He has conducted more than 400 clinical trials with a particular focus on genitourinary (GU) oncology indications and is an internationally recognised expert and researcher in systemic therapies for patients with advanced urologic cancers, such as prostate, kidney and bladder cancers.

Clarity's Executive Chairman, Dr Alan Taylor, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Dr Shore to our CAB. His unique expertise in GU oncology and intimate knowledge of the radiopharmaceutical space will be an invaluable asset to Clarity as we continue our clinical development during 2022 and into Phase III trials next year."

Dr Shore has more than 250 peer reviewed publications and numerous book chapters. He completed his general surgery/urology residence at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr Shore serves on the SITC Guidelines Committee for Bladder Cancer as well as the boards of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network and the Duke Global Health Institute. He is the Chair of the LUGPA Education Committee. Dr Shore is on the editorial boards of Reviews in Urology, Urology Times, Chemotherapy Advisor, OncLive, PLOS ONE, Urology Practice, World Journal of Urology, and also serves as Editor, Everyday Urology-Oncology. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr Neal Shore commented on his appointment, "The pace with which Clarity is progressing its Targeted Copper Theranostic (TCT) platform of products in the prostate cancer space is very impressive and the speed with which the Company is recruiting into its clinical trials for prostate cancer indications is reflective of the need for new diagnostic and therapeutic options in the GU oncology space. As the Principal Investigator of Clarity's COBRA trial of the novel PSMA product for imaging of participants with biochemical recurrence (BCR) of prostate cancer, I have witnessed the clinical and logistical advantages of the TCTs first-hand. I look forward to working together with the Clarity team on progressing the PSMA TCT products through clinical trials and developing novel targeted therapies and imaging options for patients with prostate cancer.

Dr Taylor said, "At Clarity, we are very excited to continue growing and strengthening our team, including collaborators and advisers, and have experts and thought leaders like Dr Shore join us on the journey to our ultimate goal of improving treatment outcomes for children and adults with cancer. We look forward to continuing the development of next-generation theranostics that can address and resolve logistical and manufacturing issues with the current generation of radiopharmaceuticals and deliver more environmentally sustainable products to patients and their treating staff around the world on time and at a convenient location to ensure positive treatment outcomes."

