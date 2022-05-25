YHB Expands Maryland Presence with Acquisition of Glass Jacobson

WINCHESTER, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yount, Hyde and Barbour (YHB) is pleased to share, effective July 1, 2022, we will acquire Glass Jacobson, PA, a Maryland based tax, accounting, and management consulting firm.

"We are excited to welcome the Glass Jacobson team to the YHB family. We expect their team's capabilities will enhance our already rapidly expanding reach into the Maryland/DC Market." says Scott Moulden, Managing Partner of YHB. "YHB and the Glass Jacobson team share the same values of empowering clients and communities with world class service. This also affirms our commitment as a premiere firm in the Maryland market."

Glass Jacobson was established in 1962 with a rich history of serving clients throughout the Baltimore-Washington greater DC metro area. Glass Jacobson offers a myriad of services, focusing on tax, audit, and consulting services. By providing these services under one roof, they have allowed clients to make smart and concise decisions for their businesses and lives.

"We are eager to join the YHB team. Together, we will be able to provide greater resources to our clients and communities. Our mission to empower the future is steadfast when joining YHB. We will be providing the same excellent solutions that our clients have become accustomed to, with the addition of new and exciting advancements," said Edward J. Jacobson, Managing Director, and Firm President of Glass Jacobson.

As an established Regional Leader, the newly combined teams will strengthen YHB's foothold as a multiregional accounting firm with offices spanning across Virginia and Maryland. The addition of Glass Jacobson to YHB also expands its expertise in wealth management as YHB and Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors, LLC will form a joint venture, to better provide a unified client experience.

The Glass Jacobson acquisition will bring 6 principals and an additional 54 staff members to the YHB team, bringing the Firm's headcount to nearly 300 employees. These new team members will continue to work out of the former Glass Jacobson offices, both in Owings Mills and Rockville, raising the YHB office count to 11 offices throughout the region.

About YHB: We are all about you. At YHB we are dedicated to finding custom solutions to help you thrive. As a leading CPA and advisory firm, we work with some of the most innovative and passionate leaders and organizations across the region. Established in 1947, we offer clients comprehensive accounting, auditing, tax, wealth management and risk advisory services. In addition to serving individuals, estates and trusts, the firm has extensive experience in working with both public and private businesses.

