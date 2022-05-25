Renowned Tick Expert, Dr. Thomas Mather, and Insect Shield Repellent Technology Launch Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center

Equip-4-Ticks provides expert tips, educational content, and a comprehensive video library to inform the public about best practices for tick protection and disease prevention.

GREENSBORO, N.C. and SEATTLE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of Lyme disease cases in the United States continues to skyrocket. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), insurance records suggest that each year approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease, indicating a large burden on the health care system, and a dire need for more effective education and prevention tactics. In response, Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center, a collaboration between tick expert, Dr. Thomas Mather, PhD, and Insect Shield Repellent Technology, was launched to offer tips, informational content, and a comprehensive video library to help the public stay protected from ticks and the dangerous diseases they may carry.

Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses including Powassan, Babesiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, as well as other harmful allergens such as Alpha-gal, are preventable with education and awareness. Through the launch of Equip-4-Ticks, Insect Shield, a manufacturer of EPA-registered, permethrin-treated apparel and gear, and Dr. Thomas Mather, professor of Public Health Entomology at the University of Rhode Island and Director of URI's TickEncounter, are taking the education challenge head-on in an effort to raise public awareness.

"There are more ticks in more places than ever before and this is increasing the public health impact of tick transmitted disease," shares Dr. Thomas Mather, Director of the University of Rhode Island Center for Vector-Borne Disease, and the TickEncounter Resource Center. "I am pleased to work in tandem with Insect Shield on the launch of Equip-4-Ticks to maximize the reach and impact of some of the most effective tick bite protection and disease-prevention strategies."

The Equip-4-Ticks Resource Center offers a range of educational information including an overview on Lyme disease, tick habitats and species, protection tips, the best repellents, how to conduct a tick check, and what to do if you are bitten.

Tick Types and Habitats

Ticks can be found in all 50 states and around the world. It is important to learn what types of ticks are found throughout the country and which diseases they carry.

Lyme Disease: Overview, Signs, and Symptoms

Lyme disease, caused by a bacterium transmitted from tick to host, can cause various symptoms and serious side effects, including neurological and heart complications. Learn more about Lyme disease signs and symptoms such as a rash, fever, achiness and more. Early detection is a key to recovery.

Tick Bite Prevention Tips Four simple tips can make all the difference in preventing tick bites. Walk in the center of the trail, tuck in your shirt, put your clothes in the dryer as soon as you get home, and do tick checks.

Permethrin: Recommended Protection Against Ticks

Thanks to its long-lasting nature, permethrin treated clothing is recommended to help repel tick bites. Learn more about the various methods of using permethrin to stay protected such as clothing with built-in protection and permethrin spray.

Tick Checks: Best Practice for Humans and Pets

After spending time in a tick habitat, it's important to do a thorough tick check. While many recommend checking from head to toe, it is preferable to start at the lower part of the body and then move upward, as ticks crawl from the ground up. Equip-4-Ticks outlines how to do a proper tick check, including best practices for pets.

Safe Tick Removal, Storage, and Identification

If bitten, it is vital to remove the tick quickly and properly. Equip-4-Ticks shares the important steps to removing a tick safely, what to do with the tick once removed, how to get help with tick identification via TickSpotters, and where to send the tick to have it tested for Lyme disease.

For comprehensive information about how stay protected from ticks and the dangerous diseases they may carry, visit Equip-4-Ticks.

