MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION PARTNER ON 26TH ANNUAL HOME RUN CHALLENGE AND TOUR

Tour hits baseball parks across U.S. through Father's Day to bring awareness and raise funds for prostate cancer research

MLB Network Analyst and Former MLB All-Star Harold Reynolds public service announcement urges men to take control of their prostate health

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and Major League Baseball (MLB) are teaming up for the 26th Annual Home Run Challenge and Tour, beginning May 27 and continuing through Father's Day, June 19, to bring awareness about the fight against prostate cancer through the National Pastime.

The Home Run Challenge invites baseball fans to "Keep Dad in the Game" and support cancer research by pledging a donation for every home run hit through Father's Day at HomeRunChallenge.org. Fans may also make a one-time donation. Every dollar raised through the Home Run Challenge will be granted to PCF to fund critical research to defeat prostate cancer and improve early detection methods. Since its inception, the Home Run Challenge has raised more than $70 million for prostate cancer research.

By funding leading-edge research with innovative treatments now reaching patients, PCF has helped reduce the burden of cancer on patients throughout the world. While prostate cancer at all stages is treatable, early detection is the key to the best outcomes while preserving the highest quality of life. Over 90 percent of men diagnosed with early stage prostate cancer are alive at five years. Most treatments available for prostate cancer today can be traced to early PCF funding. Because of the shared biology of many cancers, many of the same therapies that apply to prostate cancer may also be effective in other cancer types, extending PCF's impact across many other cancers.

Three-time Gold Glove Award-winning Seattle Mariners second baseman, celebrated sports commentator and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds has partnered with PCF to produce a public service announcement that will be broadcast during National MLB games through Father's Day. The PSA will raise awareness about the importance of screening for prostate cancer and urge men to talk with their doctors and take control of their prostate health.

"We are grateful to MLB for being our long-standing partner in helping us raise awareness and support for much needed prostate cancer research, and thank Harold Reynolds for lending his voice to this important campaign," said PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD. "Significant advances have been made against prostate cancer, and patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. But there is still much work to be done. The Home Run Challenge is critical in helping us continue to fund the groundbreaking research that will save men's lives."

Blue is the official color for prostate cancer awareness and MLB players, managers, coaches and on-field personnel will lend their support in solidarity by wearing New Era specially designed caps featuring blue Club logos. A matching pair of Stance socks is available for every player. On-field personnel may don blue wristbands and blue decals on Nike jerseys.

Major League Baseball and MLB Charities have been long-time supporters of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and will continue to support the organization in its pursuit of research funds toward a cure. Please visit MLB.com/community for more information.

Baseball fans are also encouraged to continue showing their support by uploading a selfie on social media channels taken at a game wearing blue or their favorite MLB team's jersey or cap using #HomeRunChallenge and/or #KeepDadintheGame.

As a charitable partner of MLB for more than two decades, proceeds from the Home Run Challenge will help PCF continue its efforts to fund cutting-edge prostate cancer research, as well as inform and raise awareness about the disease.

For more information about the Home Run Challenge, visit www.HomeRunChallenge.org.

QUICK FACTS

One in eight U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, which is roughly equivalent to one player on a baseball team on the field.

One man dies from prostate cancer every 15 minutes, or about the equivalent of one player per inning.

Men diagnosed with prostate cancer today can have a much more positive outlook. There are 25 FDA-approved medications today, including five newly-approved medications to treat the disease in the last four years that were based upon PCF-funded research.

It is estimated that more than three million U.S. men are living with prostate cancer.

Early detection through screening is key.

More than three million U.S. men diagnosed with prostate cancer are enjoying healthier lives and celebrating Father's Day with their families.

Thanks to ongoing support to the PCF we are helping men with prostate cancer live longer and better lives.

ABOUT PCF

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising close to $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

