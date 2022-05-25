InventHelp Presents Weed Trimmer Attachment (MDA-122)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a really bad back and trimming my lawn was very hard and painful," said the inventor from Andover, Minn. "I created this invention to help support the weight of a trimmer to alleviate the stress and pressure placed on my back."

He invented the patent-pending TRIMMER SUPPORT WHEEL-EXTENSION that could be attached to the shaft of a string trimmer machine. The supports and wheels on the far end of the tool will help the tool be moved smoothly across the ground. This will prevent considerable amounts of stress and strain on the arms, shoulders, back and upper body of the user. Additionally, this device could be used by both homeowners and professional landscapers.

