ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS COMPLETES FORMATION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than $541 billion in assets under management*, today announced that it has completed the formation of its Board of Directors, with the appointment of three independent directors—Nora Jordan, Kay Madati, and Charles (Chip) Roame. With these appointments, Allspring's full Board of Directors comprises 11 members.

Joe Sullivan, Executive Chair and CEO at Allspring, shared: "Establishing a best-in-class, highly diverse board and governance model has been a key priority since we became a standalone firm. It is my pleasure to welcome Nora, Kay, and Chip to our Board. As independent directors, their breadth of experience and skills will bring strong oversight as we chart Allspring's path forward. Bringing together unique and diverse viewpoints at the board level is reflective of our company's desire to deliver outcomes above and beyond financial returns." With the new directors, the majority of Allspring's Board composition is gender and ethnically diverse.

Nora Jordan , Davis Polk

Nora Jordan is a senior counsel at Davis Polk, a global law firm with a leading investment management practice. Previously, as a partner at Davis Polk, she served as head of the firm's Investment Management Group. In that role, Nora advised the managers and directors responsible for advising hedge funds, mutual funds, and private equity funds. She also worked on several internal and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations involving asset managers and on numerous acquisitions, reorganizations, and restructurings of asset managers. In addition, Nora served on numerous firm committees, including the Compensation and Recruiting Committees, and throughout her career has been involved in increasing diversity representation. Nora has served on the board of the American Skin Association, which funds research and education on melanoma and other skin diseases, for over 20 years.

Kay Madati, Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)

Kay Madati is the chief commercial officer at FIFA, the international governing body for football (soccer), where he is responsible for leading a global, multifaceted, and multinational team that develops and implements commercial and business strategies. Previously, Kay served as the global vice president and head of Content Partnerships at Twitter, Inc., where he led the company's worldwide efforts in engaging with media and content publishers across various industries and sectors. Kay is an advocate for youth in underserved communities as a founding board member and chairman emeritus of both Brooklyn Excelsior and Atlanta Heights Charter Schools. He is a board member of CoachArt, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for chronically ill children.

Chip Roame , Tiburon Strategic Advisors

Chip Roame is the founder and managing partner at Tiburon Strategic Advisors and the Tiburon CEO Summits. He provides strategic advice to CEOs, senior executives, and boards in banking, insurance, brokerage, investment management, and FinTech. Prior to forming Tiburon, Chip held similar roles for McKinsey & Company, where he served as a management consultant, and for The Charles Schwab Corporation, where he served as a business strategist. Chip is the co-leader of Tiburon Impact Adventures, which builds homes for less privileged families in Mexico.

In addition to the three new directors, Allspring's Board consists of the following members:

Joe Sullivan , Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Allspring Global Investments

Peter Aberg , Co-Founder and Partner, Reverence Capital Partners

Milton Berlinski , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Reverence Capital Partners

Daniel Brujis , Principal, Reverence Capital Partners

Mike Hollander , Managing Director, GTCR

Collin Roche , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, GTCR

Sallie Squire , Chief Operating Officer, Allspring Global Investments

Anna May Trala , Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, GTCR

The formation of the Board marks another important milestone for Allspring since it became independent in November 2021. In the past months, the company has built out its senior leadership team with a number of key hires, including the appointment of Kate McKinley as Chief Legal Officer, Matt Wren as Chief Technology Officer, and John Kenney as Head of Strategic Initiatives, as well as the formation of a Chief Diversity Office, led by our Head of Active Equity, Ann Miletti, and Sonya Rorie.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than $541 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world, and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. To learn more about Allspring and our mission to elevate investing, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

Allspring Global Investments™ is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These companies include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC). Associated with Allspring is Galliard Capital Management, LLC (an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company).

*As of March 31, 2022, AUM includes $91 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

